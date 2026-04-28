sMOTHERED Cher Hubsher pregnant with second child PHOTOS VIDEO

sMothered and My Super Sweet 16 alum Cher Hubsher Gopman is pregnant again!

The 35-year-old TLC and MTV reality star teased a big reveal on Instagram late last week. Cher, her husband Jared, and their daughter Belle held signs that read “Announcement coming soon” in a reel posted on Friday. They followed that up with numerous family photos and videos that included a series of sonograms.

“Baby number 2 coming soon!!” Cher captioned a gallery. “After years of “should we?”… we finally did,” she added in another post.

Cher’s mom, and sMothered co-star, Dawn Hubsher commented: “This child is blessed to become part of your wonderful family!! ❤️ I can’t wait to be a Mimi again! Yay!!!!!”

Cher expressed her gratitude for the overwhelmingly positive response the announcement received. “Thank you so much for all your kind comments, it means so much to us. We are so excited for this next chapter! 💕 (I still can’t believe it🥹)”

The latest addition to the Gopman family will join big sister Belle, who was born in July of 2019.

CONGRATULATIONS to Cher, Jared and Belle (and, of course, Dawn)! We look forward to following Cher on her pregnancy journey and meeting the new addition! Perhaps Belle is getting old enough for a three-generational return to sMothered? 😉

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com