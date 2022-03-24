90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Benjamin Rathbun has been sentenced after he was arrested last week on a probation violation.
According to Michigan court records, Ben was sentenced on Monday. He received 2 days in jail, but was credited for 2 days time served. Additionally, he was sentenced to 15 days of community service and 24 months probation.
In case you missed it, Ben was arrested on March 21 on an outstanding warrant. The warrant was due to Ben reportedly skipping out on a probation hearing on February 7, 2022 stemming from a previous OWAI (operating while ability impaired) conviction.
Ben was charged with OWPD (operating with the presence of drugs) and driving with a suspended/revoked license in November of 2020. The charges were from an incident on September 16, 2020.
Ben would eventually plead guilty to the lesser OWAI charge. The driving on a suspended license charge was dismissed.
In January of 2021, Ben was sentenced to 18 months of probation. As you can tell from doing very basic math, his violation has extended his probation by six months. Court records indicate that Ben will be off of probation on January 25, 2023.
