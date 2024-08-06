90 DAY FIANCE Michael was scared of Angela, addresses life insurance and cheating

Of course, Michael Ilesanmi has no need to explain himself when it comes to why he fled his wife Angela Deem’s home two months after moving to the United States from Nigeria. Fans of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise have witnessed Angela verbally abuse Michael since the two debuted on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2018, so it’s no surprise that he could no longer put up with it.

In a interview with ET, Michael addressed why he “ran away” from Angela, as well a few other hot topics.

First of all, Michael says he misses Angela’s grandkids. He also offers to give them support if they ever need anything from him.

The reason why he left Angela’s house? (as if we couldn’t guess)

Michael says felt he like an unwanted guest in Angela’s home.

“I wasn’t treated like I’m her husband. I was treated like I’m just a nobody.”

They would fight every single day and it got to the point where he couldn’t bear it.

He later elaborated about how he would often get scared of Angela during her rages.

But, how long was he planning to leave?

Michael insists that he never planned to leave.

As for the details of his escape plan, Michael is very good at dodging questions and not directly answering them.

He claims that he didn’t have a car to pick up him, arguing that there are no Ubers where Angela lives.

What he doesn’t say is how, exactly, he left, where he went, or if anyone helped him.

“All I’ll say is this: I suffered,” he replied to a direct question about where he went.

Did Michael truly love Angela?

While everyone agrees that Angela was severely abusive to Michael over the last six years, many question if his genuine was real, or if he was using her to come to the United States.

Michael insists that Angela was the only woman in his life, and that he “loved her for real.”

When the interviewer challenged Michael about him not expecting everything to explode because she, like the rest of us, figured that things would get bad from the second they started living together 24/7, Michael sticks by his claim that he never expected this to happen.

Did Michael plan to take out a life insurance policy on Angela?

Angela found evidence that Michael was looking for life insurance policies for people over 50 (Angela is 58.)

“The life insurance thing. I don’t know where that came from,” Michael replied.

He says it must have been an advertisement that popped up while Angela was typing on his phone.

Michael insisted never had life insurance in Nigeria, much less in the United States, which doesn’t directly address the question.

Has Michael ever cheated on Angela?

Michael wasn’t asked if he had ever cheated on Angela, but was asked about a 2022 that was featured on the show where he left voice note telling another woman he loved her.

He couldn’t deny that it happened, but says he blocked the woman on everything and doesn’t want anything negative in his life.

He explained it by saying that “it just happened.”

What does Michael plan to do in the future

When asked if he was developing a skill to find work for the future, Michael replied, “I’ll take advantage of being popular.”

He says that he wants to continue being on TV and will grab any TV opportunities that come up.

As for Angela’s motives for being on the show, Michael claimed ignorance about why Angela had them try out to be on it, but mentioned that people say she got on the show for fame and money.

Is Michael suing Angela?

There have been reports circulating using footage from this interview claiming that Michael is suing Angela and TLC. Michael did not mention anything in this interview about lawsuits, and in fact is emphatic about continuing his TV career.

We have been unable to find any evidence of lawsuits filed against either Angela or TLC. If you have any information regarding this, please contact us via Twitter/x @starcasm.











