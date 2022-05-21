Isaiah “Zay” Wilson from the popular Netflix reality series The Ultimatum found himself behind bars this week. Actually, according to a local news site, he was booked twice in two days? In Kansas?!
Multiple sites indicate that Zay was arrested for driving under influence of alcohol or drugs and no proof of insurance in Salina, Kansas on Thursday, May 19. He was booked at 7:38 AM and released a couple hours later at 9:54 AM.
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office flushes out their online booking records, so their entry for Zay’s arrest is no longer available on their site. However, Salina Post has a daily booking post that archives arrests. They include an entry for Zay’s arrest on Thursday along with these two mug shot photos of Zay wearing a black hoodie and white t-shirt:
In addition to that booking entry, Salina Post also has an entry for a Zay booking on May 20. That one lists the same two charges, but includes mug shot photos of Zay wearing a pink t-shirt:
Local news station KSAL also shares booking information for Salina arrests, but they only have a May 19 entry for Zay and nothing for May 20 (yet). Interestingly, Zay is the only arrest from the past two days that does not include mug shot photos at all.
Zay shows up on multiple mug shot photo scraper websites, but I couldn’t find any with two separate arrest entries for Thursday and Friday. They only list a May 19 arrest and they include Zay’s mug shot photo wearing the pink shirt.
I also tried to get some clarity by searching court records, but all I could find was a previous charge for driving on a suspended license in August of 2020. That was also in Salina. Here are Zay’s mug shot photos from that booking:
Zay has yet to respond publicly to his arrest(s). He has continued to post on Instagram, but it is mostly re-posts and inspirational messages about having a bad day and staying positive.
Why was Zay In Salina, Kansas?
If you’re curious why The Ultimatum‘s Zay was in Salina Kansas, I’ve got a great answer in regards to the 2020 arrest. Zay played basketball for Kansas Wesleyan University during the 2019-2020 season. That was the only season I could find record of him being on the team.
Zay was a forward and averaged a little more than 14 minutes and 4.5 points per game. He shot 47% from the field, but an abysmal 43% from the free throw line. (21 made out of 48 attempts.) Zay pulled down 3.3 rebounds per game and impressively averaged more than one blocked shot per game.
During his season playing for the Coyotes, Zay is listed as a senior. The KWU site also states that Zay previously attended Huston-Tillotson University, a private historically black university in Austin, Texas.
Why was Zay back in Salina this week? I don’t have a clear answer to that question. Zay has made no mention of returning to his college stomping grounds on social media. Perhaps he had a scheduled court appearance stemming from his 2020 charge? If so, he certainly screwed that up!
We will continue to monitor this story and update with any pertinent information.
