THE ULTIMATUM Trey’s fiancée Riah is pregnant

Congratulations are in order for The Ultimatum Season 2 couple Trey and Riah because Riah just announced she’s pregnant!
The pregnancy announcement was made moments ago on Instagram. Riah (full name Jeriah Nelson) shared a photo of a baby’s onesie, a large feather, two baby booties, and multiple sonograms.
The photo also included the hand-written message: “Baby Brunson January 5, 2024.”
Riah added the following caption:
❤️Next Chapter: Motherhood 👶🏾🍼. These past 5 months have been so sweet and special. From hearing your heartbeat to little flutters and kicks. We cannot wait to meet you. ❤️
Riah hearing her baby’s heartbeat must have been an extremely emotional moment for the 25-year-old mom-to-be. She revealed on the show that she was pregnant by Trey (full name Treyvon Brunson) roughly two years before filming The Ultimatum, but they were not able to detect a heartbeat.
Riah said that the failed pregnancy made it difficult for her to talk about children with Trey, but she stated she did want to have kids with him at some point. That “some point” looks to be January of next year!
UPDATE – Riah has shared a brief video clip showing off her rather sizable baby bump! Here’s a screen cap from her Instagram stories:
Riah’s comments were filled with congratulatory messages, including lots from The Ultimatumverse. Here are just a few examples:
RYANN MCCRACKEN: AWH🥹🫶🏼 congratulations you guys, I’m so happy for you!
JAMES MORRIS: Congratulations!!! Another Ultimatum baby 😍
KAT SHLETON: Soo happy for you two!! 🥰💓
VANESSA LACHEY: Wow! Congratulations Mama. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
RAE WILLIAMS: Congratulations ❤️
