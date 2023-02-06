On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Kris Foster is taking a huge gamble to leave her life behind to marry someone she’s never physically met.
Kris and her fiancée Jeymi, a Venezuelan woman living in Colombia, have spent a year building a relationship over phone calls and texts but they don’t truly know how they’re going to interact with each other in real life. One of Kris’s main concerns about their compatibility is how Jeymi will respond to her narcolepsy.
Kris told her mom that she had discussed her narcolepsy with Jeymi, but she’s worried about how it will work for Jeymi when she’s actually there.
“Every day is a battle,” Kris says about her condition. She’ll often find herself falling asleep during dinner or in the middle of conversations. This can cause friction in relationships because the other person thinks she’s disinterested in them when she suddenly falls asleep.
The narcolepsy also affects her memory, and she lives with social stigma of people judging her in public.
Jeymi herself has expressed worries about Kris’s narcolepsy. She opened up to her friends about the fact that she worries “a lot” about Kris’s condition. She says that Kris has fallen asleep while on the phone with her before and she fears how this will affect their day-to-day life once Kris is living with her.
According to the Mayo Clinic, the cause of narcolepsy is unknown, but it is characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness and a sudden loss of muscle tone.
Apparently Kris’s sleep problems aren’t limited to randomly falling asleep during the day. In a preview for next week’s episode Kris warns Jeymi that she also suffered from night terror and hallucinations. “You might be getting karate kicks in your sleep,” she says.
