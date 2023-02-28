There is an avalanche of discourse concerning Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez on TikTok, mostly siding with Selena, but it can be confusing to decipher exactly what happened between them. Here’s a timeline of events to help clarify the situation.
There have been rumors about Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber beefing for years because Selena had an on-again off-again relationship with Justin Bieber for a long time.
Selena was first linked to Justin 2011, when they were both super young pop stars and their relationship helped bolster their fame and media attention. They first met in 2009 when Justin’s manager Scooter Braun called Selena’s manager. By the end of the year they drew attention at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Las Vegas when Justin serenaded Selena in from the U.S. audience on live television.
Their highly public relationship was rife with troubles, and they often broke up.
Justin dated Hailey during one their breakups, and then briefly rekindling his relationship with Selena again after that relationship ended.
Selena and Justin called it quits for the final time, though, in early 2018 and by September 2018 Justin and Haley were married.
Because of this complicated entanglement, the women have been pitted against each other in the public eye whether they wanted to be or not. There have bene long-standing rumors of a feud between the of him.
Last year Selena and Hailey posed together in a photo taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton at an event, which was a major signal to the public that there was no bad blood between them. Hailey also commented on the podcast Call Her Daddy in September 2022 that it’s “all love” between the two of them.
However, this truce fell apart this year, at least in the eyes of the public, in a spiral of social media shade and hidden messages.
The recent drama seems to have had its catalyst with a now-deleted TikTok video Hailey Bieber made with Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye. It’s a simple video of the three women lip-syncing to the sound ““I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right,” and then taking a drink of what looked like wine or a cocktail.
It wasn’t obvious what they were referring to here, or if they were referring to anything at all, but the general vibe of this TikTok was shading. Fans looked to the timing of the video to read into any meaning, and this led to speculation that the women were celebrating the fact that Selena Gomez had just been fat-shamed for some bikini paparazzi videos.
The subsequent backlash inspired Hailey to delete the TikTok. She even left a comment on someone else’s TikTok directly addressing the situation and clarifying that it wasn’t directed at anyone, but was instead a random sound for a girls’ night out.
Selena also left a comment on a video about the situation. While she didn’t explictly state that she thought the TikTok was about her, she acknowledged that she doesn’t let “these things get me down.” She also implored people to “be nice to everyone.”
Selena didn’t stop there, however. She also went live on TikTok, not to address Hailey, but moreso to address the fat shaming aimed at her over her bikini photos.
In the live she explained that her lupus medications cause water retention and weight gain, but she’d rather stay on them because she feels it’s in her own best interest to do so. Selena also pointed out that she’s “not a model, never will be.”
She offered encouragement for anyone else who’s receiving criticism for things that they’re going through and said that her focus was on being healthy and she believed that her medications help her her with that.
Hailey then took to her YouTube channel and did a Get Ready With Me video where she revealed that she’s feeling “really down.”
Around this time she also posted a Doja Cat video on her Instagram Stories where Doja states “you feel scared. You feel intimidated. It’s the only reason that you’re mad at me.”
Of course, these women are not directly addressing each other at all throughout all of this, but millions of fans are reading behind the lines to try to decrypt what they’re really saying. Even if they weren’t addressing each other at first, the narrative of this situation presented through the comments and videos being made on the subject has brought them to each other’s minds.
To add fuel to the fire, Kylie Jenner has appeared to join in the social media indirect shade aimed at Selena.
Selena posted a video of herself with what she described as “accidentally” over-laminated eyebrows. Soon after that, Kylie Jenner posted a story with “This was an accident?” written over her eyebrows. Again, people read in that this was a message directly to Selena.
Kylie’s next post was rather suspicious that people speculating about mean girl behavior might be onto something. She posted an upclose FaceTime call between herself and Hailey Bieber (she also tagged Hailey) where the cameras were focused on their eyebrows. It’s just an odd social media post, and if it IS about Selena Gomez’s eyebrows it’s immature shade used just to fluff up drama that was already so heavily aerated.
Because of some of their responses it’s clear that Selena and Hailey are both feeling stress from all this as Hailey has made a comment denying that she was talking about anyone and Selena briefly deleted her TikTok account.