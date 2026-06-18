Thais Mendes files answer in divorce, asks for spousal support & says Patrick owes child support

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort‘s Thais Mendes has filed an answer and counterclaim for divorce. The response comes three days after Patrick filed for a default judgment due to Thais missing the 21-day deadline to file an answer.

Thais filed her answer with the help of her new divorce attorney, Carmen Marisol. Below are bullet point highlights from the filing:

• Thais does not ask for primary legal or physical custody of the couple’s three-year-old daughter Aleesi. The answer states that both Thais and Patrick “are fit and proper to be awarded” joint legal and physical custody of Aleesi.

• Thais says “the Court should order and calculate child support” based on Nevada statute. The filing also claims “there are child support arrears owed by Plaintiff [Patrick].”

• “Dad should be solely responsible for the cost of any health insurance premium for the minor child,” the filing states. “The Parties should be equally responsible for any unreimbursed medical costs not covered by health insurance under the 30/30 Rule.”

• In addition to potential child support, Thais says Patrick should pay her spousal support.

• Thais reveals she plans to drop Patrick’s last name and “will restore her name to her maiden name.”

• Thais says “there are community assets of the Parties to be adjudicated by the Court, the exact amounts and descriptions of which are unknown to Defendant/Counterclaimant at this time.”

• The filing acknowledges there are community debts that also need to be divided. Once again, the “exact amounts and descriptions of which are unknown” to Thais.

As Starcasm previously reported, Patrick stated in his divorce paperwork the couple has more than $240,000 in unsecured debt. Patrick says Thais owes just under $20,000 total on multiple credit cards. Meanwhile, Patrick owes a whopping $221,889.02 to various banks and credit card companies.

Thais commented on Starcasm’s Instagram post about the debt by writing: “I can confirm I have no idea what’s that lol.”

• In the event that Patrick “has taken sole control of the community assets, community bank accounts, and other community funds in order to conceal or hide these funds to avoid an equitable distribution of the community assets, [Patrick] should provide a full and complete accounting of all community assets, investments and funds along with bank account statements to compensate [Thais] for any loss of these community funds.”

• Also, “in the event [Patrick] has or will engage in acts individually or together with others that may constitute material waste of community assets, [Patrick] should provide a full and complete accounting of all community assets, investments and funds along with bank account statements to compensate [Thais] for any loss of these community funds.”

• Thais asks the court to require Patrick to pay the cost of her attorney.

It appears Thais has avoided a default judgment because there is a case management conference scheduled for August 20.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com