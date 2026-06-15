Thais and Patrick Mendes are $240k in debt (not including their house or cars)

90 Day Fiancé couple Patrick Mendes and Thais Mendes have a lot of issues, as viewers of the current season of 90 Day: The Last Resort are well aware. In addition to their personal problems, the couple is also struggling with financial issues. BIG financial issues.

As Starcasm was the first to report, Patrick was sued by a bank and multiple credit card companies in 2025 for debts totaling more than $141,000. However, a new divorce filing reveals additional debts — for Patrick and Thais.

According to a financial disclosure form filed by Patrick on June 15, he and Thais owe more than $240,000 in unsecured debt. (Loans with collateral, like a mortgage or car loan, are considered secure debts.)

Patrick says on the form that Thais owes just under $20,000 total on multiple credit cards.

Meanwhile, Patrick owes a whopping $221,889.02 to various banks and credit card companies.

In addition to the $141,000+ in default judgments against Patrick in Nevada District Court in 2025, there were two default judgments against him in Justice Court in November totaling more than $20,000.

As of June 15, 2026, there is no record of Patrick or Thais filing for bankruptcy.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com