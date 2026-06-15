Patrick Mendes files for default divorce against Thais after response deadline expires

90 Day Fiancé star Patrick Mendes has filed for a default summary disposition in his divorce from Thais Mendes, Starcasm can exclusively reveal.

Patrick made the filing on June 15, which was 25 calendar days after Thais was served with the divorce papers on May 21. According to Nevada state law, Thais had 21 calendar days to respond after being served.

If the court grants Patrick’s request for a summary disposition for a decree without a hearing, he would get everything he asked for in his initial divorce filing. That includes sole legal custody and primary physical custody of the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Aleesi.

The new filings confirm Patrick and Thais have been splitting their time with Aleesi since early last month. According to Patrick, Aleesi has been with him 4-5 days a week and with Thais 3-4 days a week since May 6.

Patrick and Thais are currently featured on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com