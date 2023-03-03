90 DAY FIANCE Mohamed’s assault charges against Yve dropped

90 Day Fiance star Yve Arellano can breathe a sigh of relief as prosecutors elected to drop the assault and battery charges filed in August after an altercation with her estranged husband, Mohamed.
According to court records, the assault against a household member and battery against a household member charges were dismissed without prejudice on February 9. “Without prejudice” means that the case can be filed again if, for example, new evidence turns up.
Yve has not addressed the dismissal of the charges on social media. She did share some positive posts soon after the decision showing off her new hair color though! Here’s one post that includes a selfie in front of a sign that reads, “The world is your oyster.” Yve’s post includes Pibull’s song “I Feel Good” as a soundtrack.
Thanks to @MerryPants on Instagram for breaking the news about the dismissals!
Exclusive details on the domestic assault charges filed last week against #90DayFiance's Yve Arellano, including multiple altercations with Mohamed and Yve's alleged affair with a dude named Mike?! #CurseOfTheJibri https://t.co/wKaZzMEP1H pic.twitter.com/8NtfN7CQfE
— Starcasm (@starcasm) August 22, 2022
Mohamed and Yve Assault Charge Details
In case you missed it, Yve was arrested on August 15 after a series of alleged incidents between her and Mohamed. We were the first to share the details from the criminal complaint with Mohamed’s allegations. Here are some excerpts:
By this time Yvette found out about [Mohamed’s texting mistress] and confronted him about it and said she was angry and tried fighting him for his phone. He said they were in bed, and he was holding his cell phone, Yvette tried to grab the phone from him and he fell onto the floor. He said she sat on top of him and put her knee to his throat to try and force him to release the phone. He was able to get out from under her and said he did not physically hurt her while getting away.
Most recently in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 14, 2022, he said Yvette placed both her hands on each side of his face and said, “Can you feel that?” He said she was drunk and he was afraid she was going to hit him when she did this because she is violent when she drinks alcoholic beverages. He said he packed his bags and left the residence.
Starcasm later shared more exclusive details from the case, including a list of witnesses and exhibits that Yve’s defense team planned to utilize at trial! The list of exhibits included texts between Mohamed and his alleged mistress as well as text message exchanges between Mohamed and Yve’s mother.
Yve officially filed for divorce from Mohamed on September 21. The divorce case is still ongoing.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com