Terrifying details in Lindsie Chrisley’s boyfriend’s strangulation arrest

In a police report and protective order filings, there are new disturbing details in the April 10 arrest of Lindsie Chrisley’s boyfriend, David Landsman.

52-year-old David Landsman was the one who called the police, claiming that his girlfriend (Lindsie, 36) “broke into [his] house,” punched him, and then left. He was bleeding, but refused an ambulance.

Because of these circumstances, Lindsie was first believed to be the suspect. When police contacted her via phone, they noted that she was “belligerent.”

However, she was not drunk and did not possess any firearms. They were told by David that she might have bruises too, and took her statement, which led to David’s arrest.

Lindsie then filed a protective order against Landsman on April 13, after he had been arrested and released for aggravated assault, strangulation, and battery.

In Lindsie’s filing, she said David had become “verbally aggressive” on April 9 at dinner when he saw a photo on her phone that he assumed was another man, but was actually of himself. He then apologized, but remained on edge.

When they got to David’s house, Lindsie told him she thought it would be best for her to step away from the relationship for a while.

David wouldn’t let her leave the home and strangled her several times. At one point, David allegedly held her up “with one hand and held her up so that her feet were off the ground.”

She then “punched [Landsman] near his eyebrow to get him to stop strangling her.”

He then “grabbed [her] by the throat again and opened the door and threw her outside. [She] hit her head on the concrete.” She was finally able to leave, and then he called the police to report her for breaking in and punching her.

Police noted that Lindsie “had lacerations on her head from being thrown onto the ground and noted marks on [Chrisley]’s neck from being strangled.”

David’s mugshot shows blood dripping down his face from being punched by Linsdie so she allegedly could escape his grasp.

David has a May 6 court date to make his case against the protective order.

📸 David Landsman/Instagram / Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office