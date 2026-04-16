Khloe Kardashian reacts to Lamar Odom saying he married her for fame

Khloe Kardashian is now regretting her decision to appear in her ex-husband Lamar Odom’s Netflix special The Death & Life of Lamar Odom because of the things he said about their marriage in the documentary, and also after the documentary was released.

Khloé used her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, to share her candid thoughts and frustration over the situation. She said she spent hours participating in the documentary only to have him say negative things about her.

“For years, he was singing my praises. I don’t even need you to sing my praises,” Khloe says. “But you’re not now going to s*** on me or now play in my face because you don’t like the reaction and the response from the public.”

Do people think I just like talking about this all day? F*** no, it’s traumatic. I have to relive things. I have to talk about things that weren’t fun in my life. So, it’s like, no, I don’t just feel like doing this.”

Part of what Lamar has said about Khloe is the claim that she didn’t help him during his 2015 overdose, and insinuated that Khloe was a liar.

Khloe also took offense to Lamar’s claim that he married Khloe for fame.

“Behind the scenes, you, your friends, you guys are all saying how you were with me just for fame? That’s like some f***ed up s***,” Khloe said. “I feel so dumb. I spent hours and time doing this documentary as a favor – Listen, I let go of the sex doll he got made of me two years ago, which I thought was like the most sociopathic thing. How violating. How gross. What is wrong with you? He tries to do things for attention.”