As of Wednesday, June 29, 2022 Warner Brothers has announced that they’re going to re-release Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) on digital July 19, 2022. This is controversial because actor Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash, is currently on the run from the police over allegations of grooming a 12-year-old fan. They’ve also been arrested for assault in Hawaii in the past few months.
The child Ezra Miller allegedly groomed is now 18 years old, and is reportedly with Ezra right now. Earlier in June, Chase Iron Eyes and his wife Sara Jumping Eagle asked a judge for a protective order against Ezra because they believe Ezra has been using drugs, violence, manipulation, and intimidation to control their daughter Tokata.
Ezra Miller on the run
Authorities have not been able to locate Ezra to serve them the protective order, and Tokata can’t be located either. Ezra has deleted their Instagram account, but before doing so they put up stories and memes that seemed to mock the situation.
“I am shielded from negative people & their ill intent. My spirit, mind, body, soul + success are not altered by anyone’s envy,” they wrote in one story. “I am protected from all negative – people attempt to throw at me. Subconsciously & consciously. I clear any & all hidden peers who are hidden enemies.”
They also shared some memes, which were documented by this Twitter user:
Tokata also spoke out on Instagram about the situation in defense of Ezra. “It’s nobody’s business and nobody is owed a story or outcome,” Tokata said in a video on the social media site. “This is my life and these are my decision and I’m disappointed in my parents and the press — in every way.” She also accused her dad of being “transphobic.”
Alleged child endangerment on a farm
A week ago, on June 23, 2022 The Rolling Stone published a report claiming that things went much deeper with Ezra Miller’s situation. They claimed that a young woman and her young children between ages one and five are staying at Vermont farm owned by Ezra. She says she left an abusive relationship to live with Ezra.
She said she had found healing at Ezra’s farm, but two of RS‘s sources allege that they are smoking weed around the young children, and have firearms everywhere. The 1-year-old baby even allegedly found a bullet and put it in their mouth.
The outlet says they viewed video footage that revealed “at least eight assault weapons, rifles, and handguns lying around the living room, with some weapons propped up next to a pile of stuffed animals” at the property.
The sources claim that they observed a chaotic environment that was “unsafe for children.” The children’s father also participated in the piece.
Ezra Miller’s two Hawaii arrests
The first arrest in Hawaii occurred on March 28, 2022, at a bar. Ezra was arrested for “disorderly conduct and harassment” because they grabbed a mic from someone trying to sing karaoke and laughed at a person playing darts.
The second arrest in April 2022 was for second-degree assault because Ezra threw a chair at a woman because she asked them to leave a private residence.
What will happen to The Flash?
Although Warner Brothers is going through with rereleasing Zack Snyder’s Justice League, they still have to consider what to do with the upcoming The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller. It’s still a year out from its slated release (June 23, 2023) but has already been shot. Executives have decided to “pause” any future projects with Ezra as The Flash.
