TEEN MOM OG Mackenzie says goodbye to her mom Angie Douthit

Tonight’s episode of Teen Mom OG included a touching tribute to Mackenzie McKee’s mother Angie Douthit, who passed away December 9, 2019 at the age of 50 after a harrowing two-year fight with cancer.
“Tonight’s episode pays a special tribute to the best human I’ve ever watched on tv,” Mackenzie shared on Instagram. “We will continue your legacy momma. Please if you watch any episode, watch tonight’s in honor of her. @angiedouthit thank you @mtv for allowing her to share her story and spread Gods love.”
Angie went from running marathons to barely being able to walk, but the disease did not ravage her spirit. She even went zip-lining against doctors’ orders.
One of the things Angie wanted to do before she died was pay off her house so her husband would not be left with that financial burden. When her mother was hospitalized for what looked to be the final time this December, Mackenzie called upon to audience to help her mother’s wish be granted. She did not set up a Go Fund Me account since her father did not want to do that, but did share a Paypal link with the following plea:
“I am hoping she can be here for Christmas, but the little words she could say yesterday is she is terrified of leaving my Dad with a house payment,” Mackenzie explained. “We did a virtual race and you guys could buy medals and so many of you got involved and we were able to raise $20,000 for her to pay down on her house.”
“So she has a fear of leaving my Dad with a house bill,” McKee explained, saying that her parents have lived in the same house for almost 30 years, with her mom working as a teacher and daycare owner and her father working as a custodian.
Before she was too weak to do so, every day at 3:30 a.m. Angie would post an uplifting message on Instagram. Here’s an example from last November:
Ezra 3:11 “With praise and thanksgiving they sang to the Lord; “He is good; his love endures forever.”
HAPPY THANKSGIVING! I pray you all have a wonderful day full of gratefulness and praises for all the Lord has done for you! In the first pic; it was Thanksgiving 2017. A little over a month later in Jan. 2018, I was diagnosed with cancer. I fully remember that I could barely eat Thanksgiving Dinner, and didn’t even touch the incredible desserts my Mom made (not like me at all). The next pic is my girls and me running a Turkey Trot 5k on Thanksgiving morning 2018. We did great, and yes, I wogged my way to the finish line. I was doing great. This year, 2019, I can’t even walk around the block. But I still have so much to be thankful for. I’m alive, I can still walking, I have an incredible family, and an amazing husband. Today, please take the time to thank God for your many many blessings. Tell God u r grateful for his amazing love. Enjoy your family. See your family the way God sees them. He sees forgiveness, mercy, grace, and beauty. Much love. Have a great day! Be thankful. His love endures forever. #alwaysbekind #staystrongmightywarrior #itsonlycancer
Even though she has passed on, her family continues to update @angiedouthit with encouraging messages.
Mackenzie recently told PEOPLE that she was with her mom until her “last breath.”
“She left a very powerful impact,” Mackenzie said of her mother. “She spent her whole life loving hard and loving no matter what. She was always by your side, everything you went through, good or bad.And then, in the end, it was her turn to be surrounded by the people who love her. We were there for her and we didn’t leave.”
Amelia Cunningham is a Starcasm writer and editor @AmeliaStarcasm