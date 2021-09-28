TEEN MOM Madisen Beith’s dad Nick and Christina are engaged

We have some great news to report about Teen Mom Young and Pregnant star Madisen Beith’s dad Nick! The fan-favorite grandad is now engaged to his buckeye bae Christina!
Christina broke the news over the weekend with an Instagram gallery of fun photobooth pictures that included herself holding a sign that reads: “My fiancé is a hottie.” Christina tagged Nick in the caption and wrote, “I love us!”
In addition to holding the sign, it was clear that Christina was wearing what looked to be an engagement ring on her left ring finger:
Soon after posting the gallery, Christina shared the zoomed-in version of the fiancé sign photo above and wrote a heartfelt caption pretty much confirming the engagement:
Happiness is an inside job. If you are able to be happy, just by being you, the universe puts you exactly where you’re supposed to be, and exactly when you’re supposed to be there.
To find another soul that enhances your happiness or better yet, every aspect of your life is a rare gift. Neither one of us was really looking for love. Mutual attraction was obvious, the connection was immediate, undeniable, magical. From the first “hello”, we have felt like home to one another.
It’s been so easy, perfect actually. We bring out the best in each other. This love has given us a sense of peace neither one of us has ever experienced. We have a love that each of us had only dreamt about. A love that is indescribable.
I thank my lucky stars every day for this beautiful man and the way he loves me. He is my person, my safe place, my best friend and the love of my life. I can’t wait to be your wife @ubcs7919 ❤️ I love you!
😍😍😍
Congratulations Nick and Christina!!! Based on what we’ve seen of these two on the show, I am a HUGE fan and it brings me great joy that they might be heading towards a much-deserved happy ending! 🤞
If you’re wondering about Madisen — whether or not she made the move to Ohio with her dad, and whether or not she is still pro-Christina — check out our spoilerish update post with all the details!
#TeenMom #YoungAndPregnant Did @MadisenBeith leave Arkansas and move to Ohio with her dad Nick? Are Nick and Christina still together? We've got updates! (Mild #spoilers) https://t.co/Kv0YP6JqYd pic.twitter.com/9w8FDokn9x
— Starcasm (@starcasm) September 24, 2021
To watch Nick and Christina’s relationship develop on screen, be sure to tune in for new episodes of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant airing Tuesday nights at 9/8c on MTV!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com