Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant couple Kayla Sessler and Luke Davis have been having some very serious relationship issues over the past two years, including infidelity by both parties. On Halloween, Kayla posted a photo with her two kids wearing costumes and revealed that they had moved into a new home.
“Happy Halloween 🎃🧡,” Kayla captioned the photo. She added an “S/N” for side note and wrote: “We’re all moved into our new home 🥰🥰 Paid the years rent in advance 🙏🏼”
The post had many commenters asking if Luke had moved into the new home as well, but Kayla did not answer that question. However, Kayla’s mother did an Instagram live, and she didn’t dodge the question about whether or not Kayla and Luke are currently living together.
“Kayla and Luke are not together,” Jaime Szot revealed. “They’re living in their own places. They all just moved out of here. Finally! Everyone’s gone! But they need to come get their sh*t.”
Another question that a lot of commenters had was why Kayla elected to pay a year’s worth of rent up front instead of buying a house. “I don’t want to buy a house in Illinois,” Kayla explained, adding a red heart emoji.
Kayla Sessler heart surgery update
Speaking of Kayla and hearts, her mom also updated on Kayla’s recent heart surgery. “Kayla’s heart’s doing great,” Jaime said. “Her surgery should have hopefully fixed what was wrong.” She added that they won’t really know just how successful the procedure was until they give it some time.
What was wrong with Kayla’s heart, and what kind of surgery did she have? Jaime explained that Kayla was experiencing SVTs (supraventricular tachycardia) which “is a condition where your heart suddenly beats much faster than normal,” according to NHS.uk. “It’s not usually serious, but some people may need treatment,” the site adds.
Jaime said Kayla had an ablation done. Here’s some info on the surgery from Heart.org:
Catheter ablation is a procedure that uses radiofrequency energy (similar to microwave heat) to destroy a small area of heart tissue that is causing rapid and irregular heartbeats. Destroying this tissue helps restore your heart’s regular rhythm. The procedure is also called radiofrequency ablation.
Here’s a snippet of Jaime’s video re-posted by @teenmomteaa_ on Instagram:
Does Kayla Sessler have a new boyfriend?
Kayla just shared a brief video a man in bed on her Instagram stories, as well as a photo of the same guy standing by a car in a garage. Kayla was kind enough to tag the photo, which reveals that the guy’s name is Justin Maurice (according to his Instagram account and his TikTok account).
It’s unclear if this is Kayla’s new boyfriend, but the video she posted is certainly meant to make us think he is:
Kayla and Luke relationship timeline
Kayla Sessler and Luke Davis publicly revealed that they were dating in September of 2018. Kayla posted a photo with Luke at a Topgolf on her Instagram. “Is this ur new boyfriend?” someone asked. “Yes ma’am,” Kayla replied.
Some fans of the show thought Luke was familiar, and they weren’t wrong! From our post about the couple’s coming out:
If Luke looks familiar, that’s because he was featured on the show late in Season 1. Kayla was registering for college courses when she bumped into Luke, who she revealed was a high school acquaintance of hers. “We did go to high school together, but we never really talked too much because I was dating Stephan my whole high school,” Kayla said. “Stephan does know him too, but they’re not really friends.”
In February of 2019, Kayla announced that she was pregnant with Luke’s baby and due in August. She later confirmed that the pregnancy was unplanned.
In March of 2019, Kayla and Luke shared a gender reveal video on Instagram announcing they were expecting a baby girl. Kayla gave birth to daughter Ariah Jordynn Davis on August 16, 2019.
Congratulations to #TeenMom #YoungAndPregnant star @kayla_sessler as she welcomes her second child, daughter Ariah Jordynn Davis! See lots of photos and video of Kayla, Ariah, new dad @LukeDDavisIII, and big brother Izaiah! https://t.co/dKrCcoaZgX
— Starcasm (@starcasm) August 17, 2019
At some point during Kayla’s pregnancy, Luke cheated on her, and Kayla would later return the favor. As the couple was seriously struggling to make things work, including seeing a therapist, Kayla found out she was pregnant again. She would eventually elect to have an abortion.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com