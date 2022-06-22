Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is headed back to court and facing up to a year in jail after prosecutors decided to officially file a battery charge against her for allegedly slapping a club security guard back in January.
As redditor u/lizardjustice was the first to report, the 31-year-old on-again, off-again reality star was officially charged with battery on a peace officer on June 2. Farrah is currently scheduled to be arraigned in Los Angeles County court on Thursday morning.
Battery on a peace officer can be either a misdemeanor or a felony depending on how much harm was done to the police officer. Online court records are not clear which Farrah is facing, but u/lizardjustice reveals that it is just a misdemeanor.
According to the California statute, a security guard “engaged in the performance of their duties” does qualify as a “peace officer.”
“If the prosecution can prove that you knew or reasonably should have known that you were committing battery against such a person,” Shouse California Law Group explains, “then the sentence for a battery not causing any injury increases to a maximum one (1) year in county jail.”
In addition to facing up to one year in jail, Farrah can also be fined up to $2,000 if convicted. I would assume Farrah would likely get probation and potentially a small fine. Of course, she does have a history of disruptive behavior, and she won’t be doing herself any favors if she actually speaks out in court, so who knows?
Farrah Abraham arrest details
In case you missed it, Farrah was arrested outside Grandmaster Records in Hollywood after she got into an altercation with another customer before allegedly slapping a female security guard. Farrah was escorted out of the club, but that wasn’t the end of it.
From TMZ:
We’re told initially cops weren’t called. Rather, someone called for paramedics and when they arrived they say someone — presumably Farrah — was so belligerent they called the cops for backup.
Someone made a citizen’s arrest — we’re assuming it’s the security guard but we haven’t confirmed. Farrah was taken into custody and released shortly thereafter.
Multiple videos surfaced showing Farrah pinned to the ground by an unknown man. She was eventually allowed to stand up, and police soon arrived on the scene. She was taken away and later booked for battery.
Farrah Abraham responds to arrest
After her arrest, Farrah took to social media to express her outrage at being battered, abused, conspired against. etc. Here is her full initial statement:
I post this as no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold.
I’m putting a restraining order on @antonelloparloto livebad who made this dinner reservation and conspired an attack on myself with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a “private persons arrest” complete setup.
I’ve had a very traumatizing year and I don’t deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered. As a single mother to be harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer @grandmaster_recorders should fire their management, and security for all contributing to attacking 1 person out of 3 people.
I thank the HOLLYWOOD police for rescuing myself from being held against my will and being attacked, I NEEDED HELP- I couldn’t even use my phone.
I’m blessed to go to church today. I realize it’s no longer safe for woman to go out to eat in their own neighborhoods. I look forward to my law degree and I look forward to court. Justice will be served as always.
Woman it is a scary unsafe world we live in, act upon your rights and always care for others even when everyone hurts you and attacks you. You are resilient and you are stronger then all of the weak people out there who hurt and traumatize us.
With love🙏,
Farrah
#farrahabraham
Farrah used the altercation to condemn violence against women, but the security guard she allegedly hit was a woman named Megan.
Security guard allegedly attacked by Farrah Abraham responds
Once the story made national news, Megan also spoke out on social media. Here is part of what she had to say in response to the incident:
Allegedly, I’m so tired of these celebrities thinking they can do whatever to me. You put your hands on me for doing my job, I won’t let this go. I work very hard, I’m in my last few months of school (bachelors program) and I take care of my mom who has cancer. I have no time for jail which I why I handle this professionally, on top of that I’m black. If I would’ve beat this lady up, I would be going to jail, and lose my job, I have way too much to lose. What’s so crazy is it’s MLK weekend, I’m speaking up enough is enough. Literally I thank god for changing me, years ago I wouldn’t care hands would be thrown yet I’m older now, I’m 32 years old. I don’t need to be in anyone’s jail house tbh. I thank god for saying “no” Megan don’t do it.
Megan shared a since-deleted photo of her bruised face as well. “Here is what my face looks like after the attack,” Megan wrote. “This lady was being kicked out for fighting in our club, she refused to leave and decided to hit me.”
Farrah enters rehab
Farrah later admitted herself to a rehab facility in Texas for 28 days. She claimed that she was suffering trauma from the altercation as well as an alleged sexual assault by Windsor, California mayor Dominic Foppoli in March of 2021.
Farrah was in Texas after electing to move out of Los Angeles in the wake of her club scuffle. “I’ve just had such a hard time dealing with it,” Farrah told TMZ in regards to the altercation and arrest. She was interviewed near a U-Haul truck. Her dad, Michael Abraham, was with her at the time. “I’ve been working so hard on myself these past two weeks since the incident.”
Farrah also revealed that she was thinking of suicide. “I’m trying to stay positive about it because I was really suicidal this week.”
Farrah stayed in rehab for the full amount of time. Once she was out, she announced her plans to pursue a new career doing stand-up comedy.
