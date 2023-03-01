Teen Mom OG dad Ryan Edwards is back behind bars in Tennessee for the second time in less than a month.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office once again broke the news themselves by issuing a press release immediately after Ryan was booked this afternoon. From HCSO:
Ryan Edwards Arrested for Stalking and Violation of an Order of Protection
03/01/2023
Hamilton County, TN – Earlier this afternoon, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel arrested Ryan Edwards on the following charges:
• Stalking
• Violation of Order of Protection
Ryan Edwards, known for his role in the MTV TV show, Teen Mom, was recently arrested for numerous charges on February 9, 2023.
No further details are available at this time.
Court records indicate the charges were actually filed last week stemming from an incident(s) on February 23. Ryan was charged with stalking and violating an order of protection on February 24. I assume a warrant was issued for his arrest.
It’s unclear if police officers once again tracked Ryan down to arrest him, or if Ryan turned himself in.
Jail records indicate that Ryan was booked in the Hamilton County Jail at 2:20PM on March 1. He is still listed as being in custody at the time of this post with his bond set at $50,000.
At this time, Ryan’s most recent court case is with a different judge than his harassment and drug possession charges from last month. He has a March 6 court date scheduled for the stalking and order of protection violation charges.
Ryan Edwards drug possession arrest
Ryan Edwards was arrested February 10, 2023 on multiple charges in the wake of posting a photo and nasty comments about his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, on social media.
A press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Mackenzie took out an order of protection against Ryan on February 9. The following day she informed police that Ryan had posted revealing photos of her on social media. Ryan had also contacted Mackenzie’s dad, which was a violation of the order.
Police went to Ryan and Mackenzie’s residence and found “considerable damage” to the home. Officers then went to Ryan’s place of employment. “Subsequent to the arrest, Edwards was searched and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics,” the press release reveals.
The Sun obtained a copy of the arrest report, which included the following details in the arresting officer’s narrative:
I searched the inside of his wallet and located a glass pipe and two baggies of white powder.
One baggie appeared to be very white, more consistent with cocaine, while the other appeared slightly darker, more consistent with heroin.
Ryan has a March 30 court date for the drug possession and harassment charges.
