The heated custody battle between Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and her ex Andrew Glennon over their son James Glennon continues. In the most recent development, Andrew is asking that the court require Amber to take a hair follicle drug test after she displayed “paranoid” behavior during a recent custody swap and had dilated pupils during a recent Instagram live session.
Andrew filed the motion for a hair follicle drug screen on October 20. The Sun obtained a copy of the motion and shared details about Andrew’s claims.
Andrew states in the filing that Amber was “acting erratically, speaking frantically, and appeared completely paranoid and disheveled” during a custody exchange on October 16. “[Amber] went so far as to allege that two nearby vehicles were ‘staking her out’ and waved down Petitioner/Father as he was leaving with the minor child to ask him to tell the individuals in the nearby vehicles to ‘stop’ staking her out,” the motion states.
Amber’s allegedly erratic, frantic and paranoid behavior was familiar to Andrew. After stating in the motion that he has “witnessed Amber under the influence of illegal drugs previously, specifically methamphetamine,” Andrew says that Amber’s behavior during the custody exchange was “substantially similar to that which he has previously witnessed.”
As mentioned above, the filing also references a recent Instagram live video posted by Amber, as well as the public reactions to it. “Furthermore, Respondent/Mother recently posted a video on Instagram in which her pupils were very dilated to the point that public commenters were noticing.”
Here’s a screen cap from the video:
Amber defended herself against the comments alleging that she was using drugs by pointing out that her house was dark and…she was using drugs. “My pupils can be as big as they can be,” Amber pointed out. “I’m in a dark f**king house, and I’m also on medications. Duh!”
Amber’s response to Andrew’s motion was a little better than her Instagram response to commenters. In a response filed on Friday, Amber’s attorney points out that Amber is still on parole stemming from her 2019 domestic violence arrest and conviction. Her parole requirements include random monthly drug screens, which she has “never failed.”
More from Amber’s response from The Sun:
Mother denies adamantly the allegations made in Father’s Motion and believes that a hair follicle test is unnecessary due to her history of negative drug screens and continued requirement to submit to same.
Mother further states that Father’s Motion is nothing more than yet another attempt to paint Mother in a negative light.
Mother verifies that she has not used any substance, except for prescription medication taken within the therapeutic limits.
However, Amber seemed to leave the door wide open to take a hair follicle drug screen as long as Andrew was willing to do the same and pay the cost for both. In poker terms I believe that would be classified as a call and a raise. It’s up to Andrew whether or not he will call or fold.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com