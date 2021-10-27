Eden Sassoon, the 48-year-old daughter of legendary hair icon Vidal Sassoon, appeared on Season 7 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired in 2016-17. Eden only spent one season with the fiery cast, what’s she up to now?
Eden used to own two pilates studios in Los Angeles. She now has a sobriety and self-improvement podcast called Redeem Yourself. She also has a hoodie company coming soon called Universal Hoodie Hub that has a mission to “wake up the collective consciousness.”
During her stint on RHOBH, Eden opened up about her path to sobriety. At the time she had been sober for four years and then led her to connect with Lisa Rinna, who lost her sister Laurene to an overdose. Eden has also lost a sister, Catya Sassoon, to an overdose in 2002 at age 33.
In 2019, Eden underwent a $25,000 facelift procedure called “AuraLyft” that was documented in depth by The Daily Mail.
She has two children with her ex-husband Tom Devito. They separated in 2008 and finalized their divorce in 2016. On her ex’s birthday in 2016, she shared an Instagram post thanking him “for being a better ex husband than husband, you are an incredible father and friend.” Eden has reported dated a lot of famous men over the years including Tobey Macguire, Orlando Bloom, and even Neil Patrick Harris when they were both teenagers.