Almost a month after Nathan Griffith announced on Instagram that he left his wife, was living in his car, and had been diagnosed with liver cancer, the former Teen Mom 2 dad returned to the social media platform to assure his followers that he is… back on OnlyFans?
Nathan made the announcement with a shirtless mirror selfie posted in his Instagram stories. “I’m BACK On Only Fans…” Nathan wrote on top of the photo. “Click below to subscribe. TRUST ME you’re not gonna wanna miss what I’m gonna share there 😳🔥❤️.”
Soon after he announced that he was back on OnlyFans, Nathan also reminded his followers that his wife, Mayra Oyola, is also on the platform. (In case you missed it, Nathan and Mayra got married in Florida in a secret ceremony in April.) Here are two of Nathan’s story posts:
Nathan promoting his “beautiful” wife’s online endeavors would suggest the two have reconciled. When Nathan announced that he was homeless and looking for a place to sleep, he was a little less than complimentary towards his new bride.
“My wife makes me feel I’m trapped,” Nathan wrote in his initial plea for assistance. “My wife is completely pyscho,” he added later.
Mayra also hinted at a reconciliation on her Instagram account. She posted a photo gallery on August 30 and another the following day — both of which include photos of Nathan. “Remember to live as happy as you can…” she captioned the first gallery, adding this string of emoji and hash tags: ♥️ #tbt #memories #Atlanta #Georgia #Mr&MrsGriffith 🇺🇸.
The second gallery was four photos of Nathan and Mayra together at the beach, including a photo of the two of them kissing. Mayra’s caption for that gallery: “Team Griffith 💙 #memories #miamibeach #miamistyle #endlesssummer.”
Nathan has not apologized for his harsh words about Mayra.
Does Nathan Griffith Have Cancer?
Nathan’s post asking his followers for a place to stay was met with reactions that were anything but sympathetic. Nathan responded by revealing he has liver cancer.
“When I’m begging for help! Guess what?!? I have hepatocellular carcinoma…” Nathan wrote in a text graphic posted to his Instagram stories, “and my family doesn’t answer! So before you judge me… that’s my life!”
From The Mayo Clinic:
Hepatocellular carcinoma
Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of primary liver cancer. Hepatocellular carcinoma occurs most often in people with chronic liver diseases, such as cirrhosis caused by hepatitis B or hepatitis C infection.
Nathan hasn’t mentioned his cancer diagnosis since returning to social media. Perhaps he will offer up more information to his paid OnlyFans subscribers in between scrotographs? 🤔 You can send your hard-earned money over to Nathan (his OF ID is groundlevelup) at a rate of $10 per month, or $48 for six months.
Mayra’s OF ID is maysalo23 and access to her account is $9.99 a month. Sorry, she doesn’t appear to offer any discounts for longer subscriptions at this time.
