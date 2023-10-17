Jim Bob Duggar tried to send son-in-law Derick Dillard to rehab for alcoholism

In her new memoir Counting the Cost, Jill Duggar Dillard claims that Jim Bob Duggar tried to send her husband to rehab after he started drinking beer.
Derick claims he’s “never been drunk in his life…” Jim Bob said he had “clearly raging alcoholism.”
Counting the Cost
Jill Duggar Dillard, daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, has written a tell all memoir about her time as part of the 19 Kids and Counting family growing up. Since it’s publication there has been nothing but drama surrounding its various bombshells.
Jim Bob Duggar released an official statement regarding his feelings on the book, saying that he doesn’t like pubic conflict with his family.
Counting the Cost has risen to number 2 on the New York Times Best Sellers list… the second Duggar sister to achieve this accomplishment. Jinger’s Becoming Free Indeed was a NYT Best Seller when it was released in January.
Jill’s memoir seems to be a bit more scathing, as was to be expected: the “rebel” Duggar participated in the docuseries Shiny, Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets earlier this year which exposed her family as members of a “cult” known as the IBLP.
Jim Bob thinks Derick is an alcoholic
One of the shocking claims in Counting the Cost is that Jill’s father Jim Bob insisted on paying for Derick Dillard to go to rehab for alcoholism… an offer Dillard vehemently declined.
Jim Bob, 58, learned that Derick, 34, had been spotted drinking a beer. The Duggar patriarch then offered to send Derick to rehab to cure his “clearly raging alcoholism.” Derick declined a stay in rehab and insisted he didn’t have a drinking problem. The father of three added that he had “never been drunk or ever had more than two beers in any one sitting.”
Jill and Derick Dillard have been spotted drinking alcohol on several occasions – something the couple will fully admit to. Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo have experimented with alcohol, as well.
Wow, the times are a-changin’ in Duggarville…
