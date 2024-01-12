RHOA Peter Thomas arrested for DUI, no license

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Peter Thomas is once again in trouble with the law, this time for driving under the influence, driving without a license and more.
According to court records, a warrant was issued for Peter’s arrest in Cobb County, Georgia on January 4. There were six misdemeanor charges listed on the warrant:
• Driving under the influence of alcohol
• No driver’s license
• Expired tag
• Failure to maintain lane
• Violating traffic control device
• No proof/no insurance
According to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Peter was arrested on January 9 at 1:20PM. He was booked into jail later that afternoon with his bond set at $2,500.
It’s unclear why there is a 5-day disparity between the warrant issue date via court records and Peter’s arrest date via jail records.
Peter posted his bond and was released within a couple hours of his completed booking.
I could find no record of a an open court case yet, nor could I find an upcoming court date for Peter’s arraignment.
Below are the conditions of Peter’s bond release:
1. Defendant shall not violate any laws, local, state or federal.
2. Defendant shall drink no alcohol.
3. Defendant shall not possess or ingest marijuana, cannabinoids, or tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
4. Defendant shall not possess or ingest any drugs unless prescribed lawfully.
5. Defendant shall be required to submit to random alcohol /drug tests at his/her own expense
6. Defendant is not to possess any firearms.
7. Defendant shall not change present address without written notification to the Court within (7) seven days prior to a move.
Peter Thomas prior arrests
Peter Thomas is no stranger to being behind bars. The now-64-year-old has been arrested at least three times since 2008, which was just a couple years before he made his Real Housewives of Atlanta debut alongside his now-ex-wife, Cynthia Bailey.
Peter Thomas was arrested for battery in 2008, and then again in 2009. One of those incidents stemmed from an altercation with an employee at Peter’s now-defunct Uptown Supper Club.
Peter was arrested again in Miami in 2019. This time he was charged with writing bad checks in Louisiana.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com