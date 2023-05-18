Storage Wars Brandi Passante new boyfriend Clifford Beaver

Happy birthday to Storage Wars OG HBIC (Head Bidder In Charge) Brandi Passante! The reality star turned 43 on Tuesday, and she re-posted a series of congratulatory messages from her friends in her Instagram stories.
Brandi also re-posted one particularly affectionate message and video in her actual Instagram feed. The montage clip was originally shared by a guy Brandi’s been seen with often over the past year, and the post certainly seems to confirm that the two are officially dating!
Here’s the post, as shared by Brandi:
“Happy birthday Brandi!!” the caption reads, along with a celebratory 🎉 emoji. “I love you so much & happy we found each other 😘,” the message concludes.
Who is Brandi Passante’s new boyfriend?
Brandi’s bae apparent is Clifford Beaver, a real estate agent and owner of Our Place Bar & Grill in Lake Forest, California. As mentioned above, Brandi and Clifford have posted numerous photos and video clips together over the past year, but most of them have been of the disappearing story variety.
Brandi and Clifford’s captions, and some of their comments, have certainly hinted there was something romantic going on, but none of them were quite as clear as Clifford’s birthday message! Plus, the two of them look to be a more than friends in so many of the pictures included in the clip!
Just like Brandi, Clifford has an older son and a daughter. You can see all of the family members in the video — even Clifford’s mom.
It’s unclear how long Brandi and Clifford have been dating. Perhaps she will be revealing a bit more after seemingly outing her new boo? Stay tuned!
New season of Storage Wars
Speaking of huge Brandi news and staying tuned, A&E just announced Storage Wars will be returning next month! Storage Wars Season 15 is set to premiere Tuesday, June 6 at 10/9c.
The title of the first episode of the new season meshes well with the Brandi-lovin’ theme of this post: “All Hail, King Brandi: The Rule-her of West Covina.” The episode synopsis begins with the tease: “In West Covina, Brandi makes a serious land grab and it pays off handsomely.”
Here’s the preview trailer — with LOTS of Brandi!
Could it be that Clifford will make an appearance on the show? You’ll have to watch the Premiere on June 6 to find out!
#StorageWars Jarrod Schulz reportedly charged with domestic violence battery after an altercation with his ex, Brandi Passante, at a CA bar late last month. Jarrod is still facing a charge of resisting an officer stemming from an incident in July, 2019. https://t.co/CWfABMNeZf
— Starcasm (@starcasm) May 17, 2021
Brandi and Jarrod
Brandi’s apparent new relationship comes years after her split from long-time partner, Jarrod Schulz. Brandi posts often about raising awareness for victims of domestic violence, and there are numerous clues suggesting her relationship with Jarrod was way worse than she’s ever revealed publicly.
Unfortunately, their poor relationship continued after their split. Jarrod was charged with domestic violence after an altercation with Brandi at an Orange County bar in May of 2021. That case appears to still be open with a pre-trial settlement conference scheduled for later this month.
At the time Jarrod was charged, he was still facing a separate charge of resisting an officer stemming from an incident in July of 2019. That case is also still open and also has a pre-trial settlement conference scheduled for later this month.
Jarrod’s recent run-ins with the law are nothing new. He was previously sentenced to 16 months in state prison for a felony drug possession charge in 1997. Two of Jarrod’s mug shot photos from that year were later uncovered and posted online:
A source told Reality Weekly in 2012 that the time behind bars was a life-changing event for the future reality star. “Living alongside the murderers and rapists made him realize he was going down the same path,” the source told the now-defunct tabloid. “He’s not a bad guy. He went through a dark few years there and drugs were at the root.”
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com