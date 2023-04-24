Although Meri and Kody Brown are now reportedly split, it looks like they’re still filming Sister Wives together. Some Redditors have reported spotting Kody and Meri together in Utah, and found evidence that they’re filming at Meri’s Bed and Breakfast in Parowan, UT. In fact, Meri may be moving away from Flagstaff, AR entirely.
First, user u/InnocentlySinful posted on r/TLCSisterWives with a report that their husband took a selfie with Meri and Kody at his work and said that it looks like they were driving a moving truck. The user briefly posted the photo, but then took it down.
Then, on another Sister Wives subreddit r/sisterwives (there are at least two,) user u/namedafterapornstar reported that they spotted Meri and Kody in Parowan at Meri’s Bed and Breakfast with a film crew. They even possibly saw Robyn moving a piano.
They shared video footage of activity at Meri’s BNB in a separate post.
User u/Ablondemoment22 spotted that Meri’s Flagstaff rental is currently back on the market.
All this seems to point that Meri may be moving out of Flagstaff, Arizona to permanently reside at her Bed and Breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.
Meri purchased the B & B in December 2017, independently from the rest of the Brown family after Kody denied going in as an investor for the business. The historical property used to be owed by some of Meri’s family members, so in purchasing the house she felt like she was upholding a legacy.
Kody was pretty much estranged from Meri at the time of this purchase, but showed a sense of pride in Meri’s decision at the grand opening.