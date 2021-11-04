The slow motion disintegration of the Brown family from TLC’s Sister Wives continues to play out on screen with a new season set to premiere on November 21. The preview trailer for the new season clearly shows that the tensions continue to mount between Kody and his four wives, tensions that we now know caused at least one spouse to call it quits.
Christine confirmed this week that she has left Kody. The break up confirmation comes just a couple weeks after it was revealed that Christine sold her Flagstaff home and is currently living in a duplex near Salt Lake City. But, Christine isn’t the only one looking to get away! According to the synopsis for the Season 16 premiere episode, Kody wants to get his own parcel of land on Coyote Pass.
Here is the title and synopsis for the episode:
S16 E01 – There’s No Me In Polygamy
After rejecting Christine’s idea of moving back to Utah, Kody checks in with Janelle and Robyn. Then, Kody says he now wants his own lot on the property, and the family discusses the possibility of spending the holidays apart.
Kody wants his own lot! I assume that means he would also like to have his own house. Wow. It’s really crazy how much has changed with this family over 16 seasons!
If you’ve watched the Season 16 preview trailer, then you have seen the Browns looking over a satellite photo of Coyote pass with divisions drawn in black marker. “We’re all getting together to discuss the lots on the property,” Meri explains to the cameras.
What’s odd is that the four lots drawn on the satellite map in the trailer don’t match up with the actual parcels at all.
Here is a screen cap from the trailer followed by a satellite image with the lots divided according to the pen marks:
In the preview, Kody indicates that Meri would be getting plot 2 and Janelle (I think) would be getting plot 3.
Here is a satellite photo with the actual parcels purchased, including the names on the deed for each parcel:
Judging from the preview trailer map, it appears that the Browns are looking to divide the Coyote Pass property into five or six lots. If they are figuring in lots for Christine and Kody, that would only be five. Perhaps they are considering selling one or both of the lots on the far right of the maps above? Or perhaps there will be a “community” lot for everyone to share? I suppose we will have to tune in to find out!
More Sister Wives Season 16 episode synopses
In addition to the premiere episode, we also have the titles and synopses for the second and third episodes. They don’t give away anything major, but they do let fans know what to expect when — including Christine’s daughter Ysabel’s scoliosis surgery.
S16 E02 – Four Wives, Three Fires
Janelle’s kids have strong opinions about Kody’s COVID rules, and Kody makes a surprise visit to Meri’s. Then, Kody organizes an outdoor get-together for the whole family — their first time seeing each other in months.
S16 E03 – Not Social But Very Distant
The wives make an important decision about plots. Christine takes Ysabel to New Jersey for surgery, but Kody refuses to leave.
Sister Wives Season 16 premieres Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC.
