On Season 17, episode 13 of Sister Wives Meri Brown is starting to see some of the hypocrisy in Kody’s treatment of her versus how he treats other wives. Specifically she’s seeing parallels between what he’s complaining about with Christine and how he treats her.
In a new preview for the upcoming episode, Meri expresses her issues with Kody’s double standards. “It’s kind of disturbing because some of the things that he’s frustrated about in Christine he did to me,” she says. “Oh, he wants to work on it with Christine, but not me.”
It’s refreshing to finally hear Meri speak up about some of the hypocrisy in the family and the way she’s being treated. However, she’s still steadfast in her desire to stay in the family no matter what.
In the clip she also makes it clear to Robyn that she wants to stay “no matter what.” This is the second time Robyn has questioned Meri on camera about whether or not she plans to stay, and it almost seems like Robyn may be trying to give Meri and out. Robyn has evens said during her confessional interviews that she would understand if Meri were to leave.