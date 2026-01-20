SISTER WIVES – Meri says Kody and Robyn owe her money

The Las Vegas House Sale

Meri revealed that every dollar from the sale of her Las Vegas home went straight to Kody Brown and Robyn Brown. Meri stated this was “the loan that I gave to purchase Robyn’s house in Flagstaff”.

The Divorce Decree Dispute

According to Kody, their divorce decree specified the Vegas house proceeds should be split 50/50. However, Meri placed all the money in Kody’s bank account to help him and Robyn purchase their two-acre Arizona home.

Key Points of the Financial Dispute

1. Meri’s Position

* Meri said she “never fought” Kody over splitting the proceeds equally, even though she was the one who paid the mortgage

* She noted it would make sense for her to get the full amount because she was the only one who lived in the house for the majority of the time they owned it, and she made all the payments

* She views the money as a loan, not a gift

2. Kody and Robyn’s Position

* Kody claims the divorce decree entitled him to half the equity

* Kody admitted both Meri and Janelle helped fund Robyn’s home, and confirmed Janelle eventually got her money back, but Meri did not

* Kody said, “I just told Meri on the phone, ‘Hey, we’re going to take care of this’”

3. The Insurance Argument

Robyn claimed it was Kody who paid the insurance on the house. However, Meri responded: “How would Robyn know who would pay the bills for my house? I pay my bills. The insurance is usually on the house payment, the mortgage, so no, he didn’t pay”.

The NDA and Silence

Meri revealed: “And this is something I consented to never talk about. But we’ll talk about it now”. She stated: “They didn’t want me to talk, and I could not figure out why. So, when they say, ‘Meri was stopping it, Meri was stopping it,’ damn right I was. Because I’m not f–king going to be silenced again”.

The Investment Doubled in Value

The Flagstaff house later doubled in value. Kody and Robyn sold it and upgraded again. Meanwhile, Meri waited.

Meri believes she loaned Kody and Robyn the full equity from her Las Vegas home to purchase their Flagstaff house. While Janelle received repayment for her similar contribution, Meri has not been repaid, despite the house appreciating significantly in value.