Bringing Up Bates – Katie Clark responds to husband’s cheating rumors

Katie Bates Clark has made her first statement after her husband Travis announced to the world that he has cheated on her just a day after she shared an emotional video telling the world about her miscarriage.

In an Instagram post, Katie writes about what a “painful” time this is for her, and revealed that both she and Travis are “seeking counsel” together and individually.

“This is not how I imagined beginning this year or this new season of our lives. This has been an incredibly painful time for me and for our family. As many now know, our marriage has been deeply hurt and my trust has been broken. Right now, I am taking life one day at a time and focusing on what matters most: our children, their future, and my own healing.

I am truly thankful for the love, prayers, and support so many have shown. To everyone who has reached out, please know that I am deeply grateful. After privately expressing deep regret and sorrow for his actions, Travis told me he felt it was important to publicly take accountability for what he has done, and I support his decision and desire for transparency.

We are working through this privately, seeking counsel both together and individually as we try to determine the best path forward for our family. I am also being supported by legal counsel. This is not a quick or easy process, and it is not one I am taking lightly. Every decision about our future will be made slowly and carefully, with what is best for our family and our children as the highest priority.

At the same time, I do believe in God’s power to restore, and my heart’s desire is to preserve our marriage. Because this is so deeply personal and there is still so much to work through, I sincerely ask for privacy. I also ask for your understanding that I may not be able to receive or respond to advice or opinions, even when they are well-intended.

Social media is part of my work. While I have delayed as much as I possibly can, there are prior commitments I am unable to cancel. I realize that life has to go on even through hardships and difficult situations, and I appreciate your grace and understanding during this time.

Again, thank you for your continued prayers, kindness, and compassion.

‘Cast thy burden upon the Lord, and He shall sustain thee.’ Psalm 55:22”