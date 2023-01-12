During several episodes late in Season 17 of Sister Wives, viewers spotted an RV on Robyn and Kody Brown’s property. It was speculated that Dayton could be living there.
Although the RV could have been a part of production, most of the time on this show the “fourth wall” isn’t broken in this way. We have seen the RV on the property at least twice in prominent shots.
During a Q & A at the end of her latest YouTube video Gwen says that the RV on Robyn’s property is “probably” where Dayton Brown has been living part time, but she’s not “100% sure.” She compares this to when Garrison lived in an RV next to his mom Janelle’s rental house for time.
Not only did Garrison do this for independence, but it was also a way for him to quarantine during COVID. Kody made a vague reference to the fact that one or more of Robyn’s children may have been asked to leave the house for not complying with the COVID-19 protocols, which adds further support in favor of Dayton living in the RV.
It’s ironic that Robyn’s son may be living part-time in an RV, since Robyn was very dismissive of the idea of anyone living in a trailer when Janelle decided to move into a fifth wheel on Coyote Pass.
“I’m not a big fan of trailers,” Robyn said in Episode 6 of Season 17. “I don’t think anybody should have to live in them.”