SISTER WIVES Aspyn Brown, husband Mitch purchase $445,000 Utah home

Congratulations are in order for Sister Wives star Aspyn Brown and her husband Mitch!
The two recently purchased a new home in Utah, and it turns out it’s just a few minutes drive from Aspyn’s newly single mother, Christine Brown.
Aspyn and Mitch
Aspyn Brown married her long-time crush David Mitchell ‘Mitch’ Thompson in June of 2018. The couple’s Scottish-themed wedding was featured on season 13 of Sister Wives.
During this time, all of the Sister Wives mother’s relationships were in tact with Kody Brown.
The family presented a united front at the colorful celebration.
While the two have discussed at length the fact that they will be living a monogamous lifestyle, it is interesting to note that Mitch also has famous polygamy roots.
His older sister is Vanessa Alldredge, featured with her husband Jeff on TLC’s other polygamy series Seeking Sister Wife.
The Browns move to Utah
When we first met the Sister Wives crew, they were living in Lehi, Utah.
While they had inhabited many homes in many different states, several members of the Brown family will always consider Utah where they ‘belong.’
It came as no surprise to fans that following Christine Brown’s divorce from Kody, she immediately packed up and moved north to Salt Lake City. (Real Housewives crossover, anyone?)
#SisterWives Christine Brown sells her Flagstaff house and says she lives in Utah in the paperwork! Get all the details, including photos of the Salt Lake City area property Christine listed as her new address! #RealSisterWifeOfSaltLakeCity https://t.co/rwH3ASonCh pic.twitter.com/1cNg5K1PIb
— Starcasm (@starcasm) October 17, 2021
Mitch and Aspyn are the next set of Brown’s to claim Utah as home base. They recently purchased a $445,000 house, just a short 20 min drive from Christine.
Aspyn Brown’s new house
Aspyn’s new digs feature three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The 1,272 square-foot dwelling also has a fireplace and a finished basement.
Super excited to share their news, Mitch took to Instagram:
Looks like several members of the Sister Wives family are happy for the couple. Janelle Brown commented “Oh Congratulations!!! How exciting!” while sister Madison (Brown) Brush shared her support by liking the post.
Father Kody Brown has yet to comment on Aspyn’s big news, but we can only imagine he isn’t thrilled by their choice of location.
Kody has made many comments against Utah in the past – citing the state for exiling the family due to their bigamy laws.
Other members of the Brown family who currently live in Utah are Paedon, Mykelti, and minor Truley, who lives with mother Christine.
