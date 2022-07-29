Tonight’s Dateline is about the mysterious death of 49-year-old Diane Kyne, who was murdered in September 2010 in her home in Florida. Her husband and son were both present at the scene of the crime, and both insisted that the other one was the murderer. What really happened to Diane Kyne?
Diane married her husband Bill Kyne in 2002 when her son Kevin was 15 years old. Kevin got along so well with his step-dad that he took Bill’s last name.
On the day of Diane’s murder, both Bill and Kevin (who was recovering from brain surgery) called 911 to report Diane’s death. Kevin told dispatchers that Bill had killed his mom and was trying to kill him too.
Bill also called authorities and told them that Kevin was the one who had killed Diana by choking her.
Bill had a very suspicious past. His previous wife Krista had also died at the same house that Diane died in. Krista’s death was ruled an accident and Bill was able to collect $250,000. Bill had an even bigger policy taken out on Diane: $750,000.
Kevin was also suspicious as he had previously been violent. Police had been called when Kevin got in an argument with his aunt, and he was arrested for “battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest” after he tried to get his dog to attack a police officer. Bill also claimed that he had waved a knife at his mother three months prior to her death.
He also claimed that Kevin had taken a door off its hinges after Diane had locked Kevin out of her room. Although Kevin was healing from brain surgery for a benign brain tumor, he had been given an ultimatum that summer to move out of the family home.
Kevin was later convicted of his mother’s murder and sentenced to life, but that conviction was overturned and he was released. After his release, Kevin created a GoFundMe page to help him start his new life. On the page he called his mother his best friend and said that he never dreamed he would be framed for her murder.
Bill was not arrested in connection with Diane’s death, and he was not convicted of insurance fraud. In 2018 he published a book called Love That Lasts A Lifetime (affiliate link.) Bill remarried and his third wife died of cancer in 2017.
As of 2022, no one has been convicted of Diane’s murder and what really happened the day of her death is unknown.
Photo: Dateline