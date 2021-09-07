As we previously reported, Darcey and Stacey Silva’s Middletown, Connecticut house is currently for sale with a list price over $700,000. However, the twin reality starlets didn’t have to wait for the property to be purchased before moving into a new mansion that is nothing short of stunning!
Darcey has been teasing her new digs on social media, with numerous video clips shot inside the home. “Our home sweet home! So blessed!” she captioned one glittery clip showing off the home’s grandiose entryway and wall murals. In other videos, including Boombod promotional clips, you can catch a glimpse of other parts of the home — including the kitchen.
Here are a couple screen grabs from Darcey’s Instagram:
As with the Silva sisters’ prior residence, the new property was actually purchased by their dad, international businessman Mike Silva. According to property records, Mike bought the house for $1,247,000 in early August. The new Silva estate is a few miles north of their previous Middletown home, and is much closer to Hartford than it is to Middletown.
The house was built in 1999 and has a whopping 9,885 square feet of living space, including five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two half baths. The home is two stories, with a master and guest suite on the first floor. The second floor features two more bedroom suites plus a game room loft.
There are four attached garage spaces and a heated below-ground saltwater swimming pool. And for any foreign man finding himself in the Silva doghouse, there is a pool house complete with a kitchenette, half bath and screened porch.
Just as impressive as the house is the property! There are over 5 wooded acres adjacent to a large reservoir. The house itself is set back from the main road via a lengthy driveway, which I’m sure was a big selling point for the Silva fam.
My words really aren’t doing the house and property any justice, so here are some photos from the actual listing:
The bottom photo above is taken from the porch of the poolhouse.
Anybody else wishing the Silva sisters would open up their pool house as an Airbnb? I’d shell out some big bucks to chill out on Silva Estates and sip cocktails poolside with Darcey and Stacey as they complain about whomever they are dating at the time! Perhaps Tania’s mom could do the same with her and Syngin’s old apartment. And I’m sure Michael Jessen has an extra room or two to let for the full 90 Day Fiance Connecticut Airbnb experience!
All joking aside, congratulations to Darcey and Stacey on their new home. It really is quite spectacular! I am guessing we will be seeing it soon on TLC. Until then, keep following along with all the Middletown drama with new episodes of Darcey and Stacey airing Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC. Or you can stream episodes any time on discovery+.
Who has $715,000 and wants to own a piece of reality show history? #DarceyAndStacey Silva's house is for sale! (Well, their dad's house is for sale.) And it's HUGE! 6 bedrooms, 6 baths and 5,178 square feet of living space! 😳 #twinvestment https://t.co/7fNDLcT5rd pic.twitter.com/awOcHOqxGX
— Starcasm (@starcasm) August 26, 2021
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com