Although Janelle Brown moved into an apartment for the winter months, the Sister Wives ex-wife hasn’t left life in her fifth wheel trailer behind. This summer Janelle plans to move back into the trailer and manage it by herself, but she may not be staying on Coyote Pass this time.
Janelle hasn’t moved back into the trailer yet, but she dropped the news on an Instagram post about some patio furniture she’s enjoying at her current place.
Janelle shares that her fifth wheel is currently at a “season space” that has hookups so she won’t be so uncomfortable this time around. She didn’t share if the seasonal place was even in Flagstaff, it could potentially be near Christine or some of her kids who live outside of Arizona.
We still don’t know what the future will be for Coyote Pass, but it doesn’t seem like anyone still wants to build on the property. Meri has also seemingly left Flagstaff, as she’s been spotted moving furniture with Kody at her Utah B&B.
“For those wondering about the trailer – stay tuned,” Janelle wrote in the caption. “I actually have put it in a seasonal space this year and will begin the adventure of managing the trailer as an independent woman. (At least it has hookups this time around !).”
“It’s always been something I wanted to do,” Janelle added. She has been consistent over the years in sharing her dream of living in a trailer.