23-year-old Paedon Brown is speaking out in multiple interviews about his parents’ divorce. He has a fantastic relationship with his mom Christine, who now lives in the same state he lives in, but feels more distant from his dad Kody. However, he doesn’t judge Kody for choosing to spend his life with Robyn, who Peadon views as Kody’s soulmate.
During an interview with US Weekly that was posted on YouTube, Paedon says he’s supportive of his parents’ decision to break up. Paedon says that his mom didn’t tell him she was going to leave for years and drag it out, but instead told him when she knew for sure she was ready to break it off, a few weeks before they announced their divorce to the public.
Of course, from what we see on television, it looks like Christine decided to pack up Kody’s things in early 2021, which was many months before the official November 2021 split announcement. She had also been struggling with wanting to leave since at least mid-2020, but it’s nice to know that she wasn’t stressing out her kids with this difficult decision.
“Dad found his soulmate,” Paedon says, showing that he understands why his dad has stopped trying to keep all of his spiritual marriages equal. “Dad found the woman that he does truly love. He did – does still love mom, mom does love him, just not in the same way. But he found his soulmate Robyn, and I’m like ‘Yeah, ok, I’m not gonna get mad at him for finding the person that he genuinely likes.'”
Paedon reasons that if he were with multiple women at once and “found the one I wanted, I’d rather be with the one I wanted.”
Everyone has been wondering if Paedon was throwing shade at Robyn by wearing a “What. Does. The. Nanny. Do.” shirt on TikTok after someone sent it to him in the mail. In the comments section, he said his mom Christine wanted one of her own, so he had to have known what it was about even if he didn’t watch the show.
“Mom loves the shirt and wants mine now,” Paedon commented on the TikTok.
However, on an episode Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast that was released Friday, February 25, 2022, Peadon claims to have no idea what the shirt means.
Paedon also shared that none of the siblings want to practice polygamy, and that he doesn’t want to personally because he doesn’t believe in it.
Peadon did admit to The Sun that his relationship with Robyn and her kids has always been “weird,” but he takes the blame for that.
“My relationship with Robyn has always been strange and weird. There are honestly so many reasons for that,” he says. “I was rude to her kids. I saw my dad doing things with them that he didn’t do with me. And so, I ended up being rude to them, so she didn’t like me being rude to her kids.”
Things have now changed for Paedon’s relationship with Robyn’s oldest kids Dayton and Aurora, but says that his relationship with Breana is “not good at all,” because he’s a few years older than her.