SEEKING BROTHER HUSBAND Does Tiger Moonstone wear colored contacts?

Many fans have commented on Seeking Brother Husband star Tiger Moonstone’s piercing blue eyes.
Does Kenya’s second partner wear colored contacts or was he naturally blessed with baby blues? Reddit users have some theories…
Seeking Brother Husband
Seeking Brother Husband is a new series by TLC that debuted in 2023. The season is currently wrapping up after 6 episodes, and fans have seemed pretty intrigued by it’s storylines following polyandrous couples searching for multiple partners.
The show is a “spin off” or… brother… to the network’s previous series Seeking Sister Wife, which has aired for 4 seasons since 2018 and is likely coming back for a 5th.
Seeking Sister Wife includes polygamist couples looking to add another female partner to the mix.
Tiger Moonstone
Tiger Moonstone (gotta love that name!) was introduced to us by author Kenya K. Stevens, one of the female stars of the series looking to add more men to her circle.
Tiger is her second “husband,” first of which being Carl, the uber-chill peacemaker of the growing family. Together they share an apartment and are happy building a life together.
Tiger and Kenya “tie the knot” in the season finale of Seeking Brother Husband, a move that Tiger really pushed for as Kenya’s interests have begun to lead her to pursuing new partners. Wanting to secure his place in the family, Kenya’s number 2 advocates for a marriage ceremony.
One particular aspect of Tiger’s appearance has a lot of fans speculating.
Tiger Eyes
Moonstone’s eyes have been noticed by quite a few viewers. How could they not be? They’re a gorgeous piercing blue!
Tiger’s colored contacts are so distracting…why are we doing this in 2023?! #SeekingBrotherHusband
— 👑 (@MsLaFitteTweets) March 27, 2023
Sir…are those GREY contacts in your head?!? 🫢#seekingBrotherHusband pic.twitter.com/H3kCTAXEJU
— MBAttitude 👩🏾🎓💃🏾 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@JaiSayWhat) March 27, 2023
Why Tiger got them contacts on? #SeekingBrotherHusband
— Synthia Nicole (@SynthiaGreen) April 4, 2023
Are Tiger’s ocean eyes real or thanks to colored contacts? One Reddit user seems to have found the answer:
It does appear that the Seeking Brother Husband star flip flops between eye colors… and good for him! We love both versions and think Tiger’s eye color is beautiful no matter what.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com