Mykelti and Tony Padron are currently expecting fraternal twins, and now they’ve had a gender reveal. Since they are fraternal the babies could be two girls, two boys, or one of each.
“Tony and I are expecting twin BOYS on December 1st, but they’re twins so really we’re thinking before Thanksgiving,” Mykelti wrote in an Instagram caption revealing the sexes of the babies. “It was the last thing we both expected for both of them to be boys. We haven’t figured out names but we’re excited that Avalon will have two brothers to boss around.”
Their daughter Avalon Asa Padron was born last year at home (April 5, 2021, at 9:57 p.m) but the boys will be delivered at a hospital using the same doctor Mykelti’s mom Christine used with the birth of Truely Brown. Dr. Gregory Bean was seen helping Christine deliver Truley on Season 1 of TLC’s Sister Wives.