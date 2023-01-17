PERFECT MATCH Nick Lachey hosts Netflix reality series; cast from “The Circle,” “Love is Blind” and more

Netflix has been host to several very good reality dating competitions. Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle and The Circle are all wildly successful.
Now, the streaming service plans to capitalize on their success by taking fan favorites from several of their series and putting them all together for Perfect Match… which promises its cast will be “playing by their own rules.”
Meet the Cast of Perfect Match
Cast of Perfect Match includes all-star cast members from eight Netflix original series.
• Abbey Humphreys (Twentysomethings)
• Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere (Selling Tampa)
• Bartise Bowden (Love Is Blind)
• Calvin Crooks (The Circle)
• Chase DeMoor (Too Hot To Handle)
• Chloe Veitch (Too Hot To Handle, The Circle)
• Colony Reeves (Selling Tampa)
• Damian Powers (Love Is Blind)
• Diamond Jack (Love Is Blind)
• Dom Gabriel (The Mole)
• Francesca Farago (Too Hot To Handle)
• Georgia Hassarati (Too Hot To Handle)
• Ines Tazi (The Circle France)
• Izzy Fairthorne (Too Hot To Handle)
• Joey Sasso (The Circle)
• Kariselle Snow (Sexy Beasts)
• Lauren “LC” Chamblin (Love Is Blind)
• Mitchell Eason (The Circle)
• Nick Uhlenhuth (The Circle)
• Savannah Palacio (The Circle)
• Shayne Jansen (Love Is Blind)
• Will Richardson (The Mole)
• Zay Wilson (The Ultimatum)
Having a reality tv background may be an advantage, but this show promises to be unlike all the rest.
The show will crown one couple a “perfect match” and the end of the twelve-episode season, but the premise is shadier than we’ve seen on these other Netflix shows.
According to the official description:
The top couple of the week will have the power to break up other couples and send them on dates with new potential partners that they invite into the villa. The question remains: “Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos?
Hosted by Nick Lachey
The host of Perfect Match is none other than Nick Lachey. Some of the cast may recognize him already, as he is also the host of The Ultimatum and Love is Blind, TWO of the series represented.
Whether or not Lachey will be easy on the cast members he already knows is up for debate, but we have a feeling this reality competition will not disappoint with its drama.
Perfect Match will be released in phases, with four episodes being posted each week starting February 14. More will be released on February 21 and the remaining episodes will be added February 28.
