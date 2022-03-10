SISTER WIVES Paedon Brown physically assaulted his sister Gwen

In a disturbing update from Christine and Kody Brown’s son Paedon, he has revealed that his sister Gwendlyn won’t talk to him because he hit her.
“Many years ago I messed up,” Paedon said in a recent TikTok live. “I hit Gwen. I slapped Gwen after some words were exchanged, and I took it too far and I slapped her. And she thinks that I might do it again, and she’s scared of me. Which is okay. I’m not gonna argue with her. I’m not gonna fight on that.”
“Mom is well aware of this, and mom is trying to help her,” Paedon says. “Mom knows I would never, but it hurts me thinking that my sister thinks I want to hurt her. I don’t. I don’t want to hurt my sister. She thinks I do, and I’m going to wait until she feels okay to talk to me, to talk to her. I want her to feel safe. It’s very important that my sister feel safe around me.”
Reddit user @knb1987 uploaded the video clip from the live on the r/TLCSisterwives subreddit which can be viewed here.
What’s especially odd here is Paedon’s language that shifts the blame away from himself for engaging in violence to his sister for not feeling safe around him. Saying he wouldn’t hurt her is canceled out by the fact that he actually did hurt her. He’s roping Christine into his side too, but Christine herself has not publicly spoken about her opinion on this abusive situation between her children.
In 2020 Gwen revealed there was beef between herself and Paedon on social media. It started when Gwen, who has come out as bisexual, apparently subtweeted him: “That moment when you find out your siblings gossip about how they don’t think your sexuality is real or possible #ThisIsSomethingWeCanAllRelateToDefinitely.”
That moment when you find out your siblings gossip about how they don’t think your sexuality is real or possible #ThisIsSomethingWeCanAllRelateToDefinitely
— gwendlyn brown (@gwendlynbrown) September 25, 2020
Someone replied that they thought Gwen was talking about Paedon because he once got into a DM argument with them over Black Lives Matter.
After the persons shared the DMs with her, Gwen then commiserated with the Twitter user about how hard it is to talk to “racists.”