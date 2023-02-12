A few days ago Christine Brown set the Sister Wives fandom ablaze when she announced that she was in a serious relationship. She gushed about her new man and said that he’d already met Truely.
However, she wanted to keep him just for herself for a little while. The Internet was ready to track him down, though and Reddit has identified him as construction business owner David Woolly. He’s a widower and also has a large family. He’s the father of eight children.
The Sun says they have a source confirming that David is Christine’s boyfriend, but beyond that there’s no real confirmation.
It should be said that this identification could be wrong.
If David IS Christine’s boyfriend, he sounds like a great guy.