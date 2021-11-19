The Brown family from TLC’s Sister Wives appears to be falling apart at the seams.
Kody Brown’s third wife, Christine Brown, has sold her house and Flagstaff and is currently living near Salt Lake City, Utah. Judging from the preview trailer for the upcoming season, it appears that one or more of the other wives may soon be following suit!
Christine was very open last season about her desire to move back to Utah, but there was already a strong clue that she and Kody might be having troubles when she removed his name from the deed of their house back in August of 2020. Removing Kody gave her the freedom to do whatever she wanted with the property, and she chose to put it on the market one year later.
As devout Sister Wives fans are probably aware, the Brown family owned just two houses in Flagstaff. In addition to Christine’s house, the house that Robyn Brown and her children live in was also purchased and not rented.
Kody and Christine paid $520,000 for her 2,400 square foot house in September of 2018. Kody and Robyn Brown purchased her 4,395 square foot home (and an adjacent lot) for $890,000 in July of 2019. Just like Christine’s house, Kody Brown’s name was on the original deed when the house was purchased.
Does Robyn Brown still own her house? Is Kody still on the deed?
Robyn Brown’s house is currently not for sale, and there is no record of it being listed since it was purchased by the Browns in 2019.
The next obvious question is whether or not Robyn followed Christine’s lead by having Kody Brown removed from the deed. I checked county property records and it doesn’t appear that there have been any changes to the deed on the property. Kody and Robyn are still listed as the owners.
What about Coyote Pass? The preview trailer for the new season shows the Browns re-dividing the lots on Coyote Pass, including a potential lot for just Kody. However, there has been no official change of ownership for the four lots on Coyote Pass, originally purchased in June of 2018.
We did an extensive breakdown of the different sized Coyote Pass lots in a previous post, including a satellite map with dividing lines as well as a breakdown of the cost and acreage by wife. (Kody’s name is on all four lots, Robyn and Janelle are each on two lots, and Meri and Christine’s names are on a single lot each.) Here is an excerpt that includes the price and acreage breakdown for each of the land parcels with a pie chart for the acreage:
PROPERTY ONE
Owners: Kody, Robyn and Christine
Price: $300,000
Paid full amount
Acres: 5.16
PROPERTY TWO
Owners: Kody, Janelle and Meri
Price: $180,000
Paid full amount
Acres: 4.48
PROPERTY THREE
Owners: Kody and Robyn
Price: $170,000
Paid $23,800 down payment
Acres: 2.42
PROPERTY FOUR
Owners: Kody and Janelle
Price: $170,000
Paid $23,800 down payment
Acres: 2.42
By splitting the acreage of each of the larger properties in half due to being co-owned by two wives, here is the breakdown of how many acres are owned by each of the four wives:
As far as acres go, Meri and Christine definitely got the short end of the stick! But, on a bright side, both of their properties are paid for while Janelle and Robyn share ownership with Kody on two properties with mortgages.
I should note that Robyn did sign off on forms that deny her any ownership claim to the properties her name is not on due to the fact that she is actually legally married to Kody Brown.
If you are curious to know a little bit more about Robyn’s rather large and quite beautiful home, here is the description from the real estate listing when she and Kody purchased it, along with some photos:
SITTING ON A RIDGE ON A HEAVILY TREED BEAUTIFUL 4 ACRES BACKING FOREST SERVICE WITH HEATED DRIVEWAY.
All FURNITURE and most furnishings. Master bedroom on main level, 5 Bed 4 Bath with a massive kitchen, living room, dining room GREAT ROOM. The kitchen is stunning with 6 burner cook top, commercial size refrigerator, wine fridge and walk in pantry, master bathroom, large dual head shower. 2nd master suite downstairs.
Outdoor living has a large expansive front deck off Living, Dining and Master Bedroom with Deck and overlooking forest and Peaks. Perfect for entertaining.
Home is built with 12” ICF Foam and Concrete fill construction (R-22-24) and entire home has underfloor hydronic heating system and Backup Generator system.
The new season of Sister Wives premieres Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com