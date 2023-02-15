Season 11, Episode 3 of My 600 LB Life presents the story of 36-year-old Wess Schulze, who lives in Danevang, TX, an incredibly self-aware man who used food to cope with life-alternating childhood trauma.
On the cusp of immobility
Wess considers every day that he wakes up to be a blessing and he’s grateful that he’s as mobile as he is but he’s noticing that his ability to walk has decreased more and more.
He’s scared of becoming bed-bound, but because he suffers from lymphedema like many My 600 lb. Life participates, he spends a lot of him time in bed so he can elevate his legs.
The lymphedema mass items weighs 40 lbs. and gets in the way when he walks and slows him down.
Wess has even fallen before when he was alone, which made him confront his mortality. He now takes showers with his front door unlocked incase he falls in the shower. His plan is to scream loud of enough to have his phone call 911, and he leaves the door open to make it easy for paramedics to enter his home to save him.
Although Wess doesn’t love the way his body looks, and struggles with mobility and the possibility of slipping the shower, he still finds thinking about what he’s going to eat every day “exhilarating.”
He usually orders his food through phone apps so he doesn’t have to deal with how other people judge him.
Wess has struggled with weight since childhood
Wess’ love of food began when he was a kid. His father was a very good cook and would serve his children “generous” amounts of food that distorted Wess’ idea of how big a portion should be.
He would equate large meals with love, and food was a rare bright spot in a childhood that was other wives defined by “doom and gloom.”
Wess’ dad got custody of Wess when his parents divorced when he was only three. He father was a truck driver, so he spent a lot of time away from the home. As a young child, often his sister, who was seven years older than Wess, had to be his caretaker.
His father’s absence also had a devastating consequence. While Wess’ father was away, a male family members sexually abused Wess.
Food became a coping mechanism to help him handle his trauma. Being overweight also kept people away from him. “If nobody wants me, then nobody can hurt me,” Wess says.
When Wess’ dad found out he was gay, he told him that his sexual orientation was not acceptable. He then made him go talk to the local pastor.
Wess’ dad lack of acceptance made him feel emotionally abandoned.
By the time he started high school he was 345 lbs. While in school Wess discovered he had a passion for theater, which continued for him in junior college, where he was able to meet other gay people. He also discovered partying, and dove head first into another coping mechanism.
He dropped of school and used his college loans on binge eating and substance abuse.
Wess moved to Houston to work in an office, but moving to a big city were he did not know anyone triggered depression. He continued to binge on food during this time.
By age 33 he had lost his job and his apartment and had to move in with his parents. Three years later, he’s in his own apartment, but his dad does live nearby and offer his support during his weight loss journey.
Wess’ dad supporting him in his journey to see Dr. Now
Wess’ dad drove him to Houston to see Dr. Now. The last time Wess weighed himself he was in the low 600s. He knew that he had gained some weight since then, but was totally shocked when the number on the scale came back as 705 lbs.
Back at home, Wess’ dad helped him clean out his stash of junk food, and comes over in the morning to help Wess walk and do other exercise. His ability to walk improved significantly in the first few months. Still, the lymphedema on his leg makes walking very difficult.
2023 update for Wess Schulze
Wess was in a very dark spot when he began his journey with My 600 lb. Life, but thankfully he’s since come a long way.
On Friday, February 10, 2023 Wes shared an exciting update on Facebook : he had just completed an one-hour workout at the gym and is currently 220lb. below his starting weight.