Shekinah Says She Was on a Date With Sarper One Week Before He Joined Dating Apps ‘Again’

Shekinah is pushing back after Sarper Güven appeared to defend his return to dating apps by claiming their marriage is no longer alive “in mind or heart.”

The latest drama between the 90 Day Fiancé couple played out on Instagram Stories, where Shekinah shared a photo of herself and Sarper seated together at a restaurant. Over the image, she wrote, “On a date with my husband one week before he joined his precious dating apps… AGAIN.”

The post appeared to be Shekinah’s response to Sarper’s explanation for his recently surfaced dating app profiles. Screenshots of what appeared to be Sarper’s Bumble and Tinder profiles were previously shared online, and The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that Sarper later confirmed the accounts were his.

According to the outlet, Sarper claimed he opened the profiles in “retaliation” after Shekinah posted that she was “ready to be someone’s prize.”

In a comment reshared by Shekinah, Sarper wrote, “The moment she posted that she is ready to be someone’s prize, I opened it … I don’t wanna talk about this or go dirty but we are not married in mind or heart anymore just on paper (a lil bit more) so leave me alone!!”

Shekinah did not let that explanation pass quietly.

Over the screenshot of Sarper’s comment, she wrote, “I’m so stupid sometimes!”

Then she added, “So I guess that week together was just a technicality for him? No mind or heart present anymore?”

In another pointed message, Shekinah warned Sarper not to come back around after publicly minimizing their relationship.

“Cool Sarper. Just don’t beg for me back ever again since you just shit on it when I give in,” she wrote.

The posts suggest Shekinah is not only upset that Sarper allegedly returned to dating apps while they are still legally married. She appears to be challenging his timeline, and implying that Sarper was still spending time with her as a husband shortly before presenting himself as emotionally detached and available.

Shekinah and Sarper married on Nov. 11, 2024, in what they called a “bedding,” an unconventional ceremony filmed for 90 Day Fiancé.

But their post-wedding relationship quickly became rocky. During the Season 11 Tell All, Sarper said Shekinah kicked him out of their shared home less than a month after the wedding. Shekinah said at the time that “everything changed” once they got married, while Sarper admitted he struggled with the responsibilities of marriage.

Their problems have also carried into 90 Day: The Last Resort where we see the couple in turmoil because Sarper has been pursuing stand-up comedy in America, while Shekinah’s initial support has faded because his routine frequently targets their marriage.

Now, their off-camera social media activity may be even messier than what fans are seeing on TV.

Sarper reportedly said he deleted the dating profiles and acknowledged that he should not have opened them before he and Shekinah were officially separated. But Shekinah’s latest posts make clear that, from her perspective, the issue is bigger than the apps themselves.

Her message seems to be that Sarper cannot privately act like there is still something between them, then publicly claim their marriage is emotionally over when confronted.

For now, the couple appears to remain legally married but publicly estranged.