90 DAY FIANCE Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas trying to return to America for ‘Happily Ever After?’

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas of 90 Day Fiancé The Other Way are currently living in Ecuador but have dropped hints that they’re coming to America for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Keep scrolling to see the clip from Corey’s Instagram story that makes Redditors believe they are trying to cross the border for fame…
Corey and Evelin
Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas were introduced to fans of 90 Day Fiancé in the debut of The Other Way season 1. At this time Rathgeber was living with his family in the U.S., however he was soon packing his bags and leaving for Ecuador to start a tiki bar with Villegas.
Live footage of Corey trying to impress Evelin’s family #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/MnHcUJ7vwb
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) July 24, 2019
Though the pair suffered a brief cheating scandal (him on HER! seriously!) they ultimately reunited and got married on The Other Way season 3.
Corey recently posted an Instagram video captioned “Big Updates” to reveal Evelin was called to America to be interviewed in regards to her visa. But why? Is it for television?
Corey and Evelin relationship update
Redditor BodyRepresentative65 posted that over the weekend Corey Rathgeber was spilling some major tea on his Instagram story. Though he has been back and forth with wife Evelin for 5 years, it appears the two are on good terms – at least good enough to come to America in search of continued fame.
The line “If I don’t pass, it could mean denial for Evelin and all that we have worked for” is certainly telling. What exactly are they “working for” in America when their tiki bar business is in Ecuador?
Did anyone catch this?! Corey/Evelin
byu/BodyRepresentative65 in90DayFiance
The screenshot above was posted with the following commentary:
This was a video posted to Corey’s instagram this past weekend. The second pic includes the full text of what he says in the video: basically they’re being interviewed to try to bring her back to the US.
Looks like they are currently filming for HEA. Corey normally tags TOW in their posts together, but this is the first time he’s tagged HEA. I can’t wait to see all of this go down hill next season!
If this is true, we ALSO can’t wait to see all of this go down hill… and quickly.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com