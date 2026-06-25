90 DAY FIANCÉ Gino and Jasmine divorce finalized

Perpetually troubled 90 Day Fiancé couple Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda are officially divorced.

The couple appeared in Michigan Circuit Court this morning where they finalized their divorce. The court docket indicates the couple signed a uniform spousal support order as part of the agreement.

We do not have any additional information about the terms of the couple’s divorce at this time. Shabooty broke the news last night that Gino and Jasmine had worked out an agreement via mediation and would be making it official at this morning’s hearing. Shabooty stated the agreement is soundly “in Gino’s favor.”

CONGRATULATIONS to Gino and Jasmine! I’m sure they are both celebrating today. (Now we can start the countdown until we see Jasmine’s next wedding on TLC, right?)

Starcasm will continue to monitor the story and update this post when we have details from the divorce settlement.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com