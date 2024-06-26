90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise just wrapped up its fourth season with a dramatic finale Monday night. That means… it’s time for post-season spoilers!
Half of the couples went their separate ways at the end of Season 4. Two of the four couples remained together, including 61-year-old Shawn Finch and his 25-year-old 👀 fiancée, Alliya de Batista.
Are Shawn and Alliya still together?
90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise couple Shawn and Alliya were not only still together in April, but they were filming for another season of 90 Day Fiancé! In America!
Just like they did with Nicole and Mahmoud, X17 Online captured Shawn and Alliya’s reunion at the Los Angeles airport! Here’s the full video from X17, recorded in mid-April:
In the five-and-a-half-minute clip, we see Alliya arriving wearing a Brasil shirt and pushing a large roller cart loaded down with luggage. She is met first by the film crew, who instruct her to recreate her arrival walk for another take.
On the second take, a smiling Alliya rounds the corner and embraces Shawn. In a bit of a surprise, Shawn is accompanied by an attractive companion — a dog!
The trio shoot a third take before wrapping the arrival scene. After waiting patiently, Shawn, Alliya and their shaggy four-legged pal are given the signal. They start to head out, and that’s where the video ends.
Unfortunately, Alliya is wearing loose-fitting pants, so it’s difficult to tell if she had the booty-enhancing plastic surgery she wanted.
Which 90 Day Fiancé show were Shawn and Alliya filming for?
It’s unclear at this time which 90 Day Fiancé show Shawn and Alliya were filming for when she arrived at LAX.
Shawn talked about filing for Alliya’s K-1 visa during the Love In Paradise Season 4 finale, but it’s hard to imagine the visa could have been approved before April of this year. With that in mind, it seems the only show concept that would fit for the couple is another season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise?
I suppose we will all have to stay tuned to find out!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com