Many fans of Seeking Sister Wife are well aware of the fact that Marcus Epps is a city councilman in Euclid, Ohio (with more than his fair share of political scandals). But, did you know that he aspired to be much more?
Prior to being elected to city council in 2019, Marcus attempted to jump start his political career by running for mayor of Euclid in 2015. Marcus ran with the slogan “Bring Euclid Back” as he promised to return the city to it’s former greatness. In other words, MEGA — aka Make Euclid Great Again. (Marcus did not actually use “MEGA.”)
Here is the campaign announcement shared by Marcus on Facebook in February of 2015:
A few weeks ago I pulled petitions to seek the office of Mayor of The Lakefront City. We need a new fresh leader who understands the Euclid of yesterday, Euclid of today and who has a vision for Euclid moving forward. I am a 4th generation Euclidian and Euclid High School graduate. I understand the challenges we face and want to offer us, the people, an opportunity to make the decisions for us for a change. Stand with me Today, to ensure we have someone standing for us tomorrow. LET’S GET TO WORK!
I tracked down Marcus’ 2015 mayoral campaign announcement video on YouTube. At the time that I found the two-minute clip, it had 183 views.
“We gotta remember that just because all of us don’t drink in the same circles does not make us any less of a Euclidian,” Marcus points out. “Because I live here, and my family lives here, I’m concerned for our future.”
Here’s another video after Marcus’ name was officially added to the ballot:
It’s interesting to note that there are a lot of photos of Marcus campaigning in his videos and on his campaign Facebook page, but I don’t see his wife Taryn or India with him in any of them.
Marcus planned to run for Mayor of Euclid again in 2019, as evidenced by this campaign video posted to YouTube:
It seems his 2019 mayoral aspirations were dashed before the election. I could find no evidence that Marcus was a candidate for Mayor come November. He was a candidate for City Council though. (More on that below.)
Marcus Epps Euclid Mayor Election Results
You’ve probably guessed that Marcus Epps’ bid to become mayor of Euclid fell short. According to the unofficial election results posted on multiple Ohio news sites, Marcus came in third place with 1,924 votes. That was a little more than 17% of the total votes.
Marcus lost out to a woman named Kirsten Holzheimer Gail, who managed to get nearly 50% of the votes cast with 5,185 votes.
Here are the 2015 Euclid mayor election results:
Kirsten Holzheimer Gail – 5,185 votes 46.92%
David M. Lynch – 3,766 votes 34.08%
Marcus Epps – 1,924 votes 17.41%
Christopher Michael Litwinowicz – 176 votes 1.59%
Over Votes – 7
As mentioned above, Marcus apparently abandoned his bid to become mayor of Euclid in 2019 as he opted instead to run for City Council. He won that race, but by the thinnest of margins! Here are the results:
Marcus Epps – 364 votes 45.33%
Taneika L. Hill – 351 votes 43.71%
Dontea Terrell Gresham – 88 votes 10.96%
Marcus won the election by just 13 votes! That should serve as a reminder to any aspiring politician to make sure you get ALL of your girlfriends, wives, and mistresses out to the polls to vote! Marcus could have easily lost by double digits or more without their support!
“I am grateful to the residents of Ward 3 for seeing past all of the endorsements the incumbent had, including the Democratic Party’s endorsement,” Marcus said after the results were announced. “The entire political establishment wanted to keep me off Council to ensure business as usual. Euclid voters deserve better. Euclid voters deserve a voice, and I am ready to be that voice.”
Marcus posted a campaign poster in January of this year announcing that he apparently plans to run for City Council again in the fall. It will be interesting to see how that goes after his appearance on Seeking Sister Wife — not only because he is a practicing polygamist, but also because he and his family spend so much of their time in Florida. Stay tuned!
