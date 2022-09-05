Multiple congratulations are in order for the Davis family from Seeking Sister Wife! Not only did they get married to Danielle and buy a much bigger house, the family also welcomed a new addition — Jennifer’s baby Vera!
The baby news was revealed at the very end of the Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 finale as viewers were given text updates on all the families featured. The update reveals that Jennifer gave birth to daughter Vera on June 29, 2022.
Vera is the first child to claim Nick as a birth father, but she does have an older brother as Nick is a stepdad to April’s 13-year-old son, William. I assume that the Davises will be posting photos of baby Vera once the finale episode airs on TLC later tonight. If that’s the case, I will update this article with LOTS of Veratography!
In addition to the birth announcement, the finale update also confirmed our earlier report that the Davis family purchased a much larger house.
According to property records, the Davises closed on the new property on June 17, which was just 12 days before Vera arrived! That must have been an incredibly exciting couple of weeks!
The Davis family increased from four to six members, and the Davis family home increased from 1,074 square feet to 2,734 square feet. The new diggs has two stories with four bedrooms and a sizable basement that could be made into a large bedroom. The extra space could come in very handy very soon as the Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 finale update reveals that the Davis family are already looking for another sister wife!
It is interesting to note that Nick, April and Jennifer are all on the deed for the new property, but Danielle is not. Unfortunately, that means I wasn’t able to confirm whether or not Danielle has followed in her sister wives’ footsteps by legally changing her last name to Davis.
Oh, and show producers didn’t leave viewers hanging in regards to the Davis family’s sleeping arrangements. The finale update also revealed that they have placed an order for their 12-foot bed.
I feel pretty confident we will be seeing Nick, April, Jennifer, Danielle AND Vera on Seeking Sister Wife Season 5. Stay tuned!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com