The Davis family from Seeking Sister Wife are moving on up! Nick, April and Jennifer recently sold the small home featured on the show and have purchased a much larger house more suitable for lots of wives, kids and girlfriends sleeping over.
While filming for Seeking Sister Wife, the three adults and their teenage son were living in a rather cramped 1,074 square foot home in Aurora, Colorado. The home was purchased by April in 2009, just after the 2008 housing crash. April later refinanced her mortgage in 2019 with a loan that was almost twice the value of what she initially paid.
The property has continued to increase in value, and April sold it in early June for just under $400,000. That is nearly 3.5 times as much as she initially paid for it!
April officially signed over the property on June 3. Exactly two weeks later, the Davis family closed on a new property with a price tag just under $600,000. The deed is under all three of the Davis family’s names this time. (Danielle is not mentioned.) Their new home is also in Aurora, but that’s pretty much where the similarities with their previous abode end.
The two-story house is 2,734 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It was originally built in 1982 and is located on a cul-de-sac.
The outside of the new property is also much bigger, and also more reality show friendly. The large backyard has a very large covered patio, a pergola, fruit trees, and even a greenhouse.
Congratulation to the Davises! I’m sure Nick must be thrilled to have all that extra room to hang out in all day! 😉
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com